AI-Infused Application Development Accelerated Dramatically for IT Teams, Line-of-Business Users

Jitterbit Introduces Beta for AI-Infused, Low-Code Capabilities in App Builder 4.0

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, announces App Builder 4.0 (formerly Vinyl) that delivers new capabilities for rapid AI-infused and low-code application development. This release includes powerful AI assistance capabilities now available to App Builder 4.0 customers through a global beta.



"The industry is witnessing an unprecedented increase in demand for custom applications, yet many organizations are constrained by limited development resources,” said Jitterbit Senior Vice President of Product Management Vito Salvaggio. “With App Builder, teams can now develop scalable, secure applications in minutes, regardless of their technical expertise. Our AI assistant further reduces the learning curve and expands the range of potential use cases."

Jitterbit App Builder, core to the AI-infused, low-code Harmony platform, empowers IT and business teams to design scalable, secure, and compliant end-to-end applications seamlessly integrated into existing technology environments.

The global market for low-code development is estimated to reach $345 billion by 2030 (37.8% CAGR), according to Research and Markets .

AI Infusion for Rapid Application Development

The App Builder AI Assistant unlocks rapid development and deployment of applications for users of all skill levels. By providing guided conversations, easy-to-follow prompts, automated suggestions, and a simplified learning process, App Builder makes development more intuitive and accessible. Both experienced developers and beginners can now build and launch functional apps quickly, delivering faster time to value.

App Builder 4.0 Introduces New Capabilities & Features

With the App Builder 4.0 release, both technical and non-technical users can build web and mobile applications, as well as POCs, resulting in faster time to value.

App Builder AI Assistant (Beta): Use a natural language chatbot to design and develop applications orders of magnitude faster; beta open to all App Builder 4.0 customers.

Application Component Release: Build and release individual application components — pages, rules, collections, assemblies and/or bundles — independently for greater development agility.

Transactions & Rollback Handlers: Automatic rollback of operations for simplified error-handling.

Offline Mode: Enables application end-users to run mobile apps without an internet connection.

Visual Workflow Edit: Use an intuitive diagram interface to modify complex workflows and app logic easily.



AI-Infused Capabilities Available in Open Beta

The App Builder AI Assistant beta is open to all new and existing customers using App Builder 4.0 and includes AI-driven application development to enable users to rapidly develop and deploy custom applications with ease. To access the AI Assistant beta, customers must upgrade to App Builder 4.0 and request access through Jitterbit, or they can take advantage of a hosted beta environment provided by Jitterbit.

For more information, or to request access to the beta, please contact success@jitterbit.com .

Jumpstart App Development with ‘Build Fast’ Bundle Promotion

For a limited time, Jitterbit is offering the 'Build Fast' promotional bundle, which enables customers to develop and deploy a web or mobile application quickly into production.

The 'Build Fast' Bundle includes:

One-year Jitterbit App Builder license

Professional services and support from Jitterbit experts

Development and deployment of one real application into production



To try Jitterbit App Builder with the ‘Build Fast’ promotion and develop real applications faster than ever, visit jitterbit.com/faster . To learn more about Jitterbit App Builder, visit jitterbit.com/product/app-builder/ .

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

