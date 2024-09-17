Pluria announces a major app upgrade to support hybrid work collaboration

Pluria co-founders Andrei Cretu and Gabriela Draghia

Pluria is revolutionizing hybrid work with a game-changer B2B solution

We are transforming the way teams collaborate in the hybrid era. We’ve optimized the Pluria app to perfectly meet the needs of our clients: companies can bring their employees together.” — Andrei Crețu, co-founder and CEO of Pluria

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluria , the B2B solution for high-performing remote teams, announces a major upgrade to its mobile app to enhance hybrid team collaboration, in response to growing demand. According to the company’s latest analysis, employees had 2.7 times more workdays in the Pluria network in 2024 compared to 2023.Pluria has established itself in Latin America and Europe as the preferred solution for tech companies seeking flexible workspaces. It’s the only app designed to facilitate and optimize in-person collaboration among employees. The increase in workdays within the Pluria network highlights the growing trend among remote and hybrid teams to adopt coworking spaces and work-friendly cafés, alongside traditional company offices.“With Pluria 2.0, we are transforming the way teams collaborate in the hybrid era. We’ve optimized the Pluria app to perfectly meet the needs of our clients: companies can bring their employees together in both flexible workspaces and at the office. Effective collaboration depends on strong connections, and Pluria offers a platform that unifies all workspaces, giving companies flexibility and complete control,” explained Andrei Crețu, co-founder and CEO of Pluria.In today’s environment, employees face challenges related to productivity, connection, and engagement, issues that directly impact companies, putting pressure on team efficiency and talent retention. Companies need a radically different office – Pluria offers an innovative solution by providing a hub that integrates all workspaces, ensuring maximum flexibility, direct connections between colleagues, and efficient in-person collaboration solutions.To better support companies with remote or hybrid teams, Pluria is launching several key features in its mobile app:Company hub: The app is personalized for each organization, featuring preferred workspaces and dedicated recommendations.In-person collaboration: Employees can see which coworking spaces, cafés, or offices their colleagues are working in and they can make a reservation themselves.Office management: Companies can manage access to their own office through the Pluria app, allowing employees to book desks there just as they would in any flexible space.“Hybrid and remote teams need solutions that support efficient collaboration, no matter the location,” said Gabriela Drăghia, CRO and co-founder of Pluria. “Our platform is specifically designed to give companies the tools and workspaces that enhance collaboration and performance, helping them stay competitive while keeping employees happy and connected.”The number of workdays within the Pluria network increased by 2.7 times in August 2024 compared to August 2023, underscoring the demand for flexible spaces and in-person collaboration solutions. The number of monthly active users and the use of hot desks have doubled compared to the previous year.According to Gallup’s “State of the Global Workplace” report, low employee engagement is costing the global economy $8.9 trillion. Pluria offers a revolutionary platform that enables companies to amplify direct collaboration among employees, boosting team connection and efficiency.About PluriaPluria is an app designed for high-performing remote teams, created to optimize collaboration and productivity. The B2B solution integrates a carefully curated network of coworking spaces and work-friendly cafés into a single mobile platform, along with advanced features for in-person collaboration. Pluria addresses the challenges of hybrid and remote work, providing access to over 700 coworking spaces and cafés in Latin America and Europe. Employees can book desks or meeting rooms, enjoy a special Pluria menu at partner cafés, invite others to any reservation, and have real-time visibility of the spaces where their colleagues are working, facilitating team collaboration and connection. Download the app from Google Play and AppStore to discover how Pluria can transform your work experience. For more information, visit www.pluria.co

How Pluria is Revolutionizing Hybrid Work

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.