Pòtieri Launches Premium Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Line in South Florida

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pòtieri, a new player in the premium ready-to-serve cocktail market, is proud to announce its official launch in South Florida. Available at Sweeney Liquor, 24/7 Liquors, County Line Liquors and 24HR Liquors, Pòtieri’s first offering, a smooth and bold Passion Fruit cocktail, is set to elevate the cocktail experience for consumers looking for a taste of luxury and convenience.



Inspired by a 2017 journey to Colombia, founder, Vladimir Laurent discovered the magic of a cocktail by a local bartender on a remote island in Cartagena. The tropical flavors left a lasting impression, sparking a creative journey to bring that experience back to the States. After experimenting with ingredients and techniques, Pòtieri’s premium cocktail was perfected and introduced at a New Year’s Eve party in 2017 to rave reviews from friends and guests.

Pòtieri is expertly pre-mixed, requiring no additional preparation. Simply chill the bottle, pour over ice, and garnish with a sugared rim, slice of lime, or a passionfruit wedge for an extra touch of elegance. This combination of convenience and class ensures that you can enjoy the refined, bold flavors of Pòtieri with minimal effort, making it the perfect choice for at-home entertaining or on-the-go indulgence.

“Pòtieri is more than just a cocktail, it is an invitation to indulge in a taste of travel, adventure, and passion all in the convenience of a ready-to-serve bottle,” said Vladimir Laurent Founder of Pòtieri. “We aim to transport consumers to tropical destinations with every sip, offering them a taste of bold, exotic flavors that redefine the at-home cocktail experience.”

Pòtieri’s initial flavor release, Passionfruit, sets the stage for an exciting lineup of additional flavors in development, including Mango, Spicy Lychee, and Dragon Fruit – all with the same high-quality ingredients and crafted to bring vibrant, fun moments to life.

Availability

Pòtieri is now available across South Florida at key retail partners:

Sweeney Liquor

24/7 Liquors

County Line Liquors

24HR Liquors

About Pòtieri

Born out of an inspiring trip to Colombia and a passion for crafting unforgettable experiences, Pòtieri offers premium ready-to-serve cocktails that blend exotic fruit flavors with a smooth finish. Each cocktail is designed to be indulgent and classy, providing a convenient solution for cocktail lovers seeking high-quality, refreshing drinks at home or on the go.

For more information about Pòtieri, visit www.potiericocktail.com.

