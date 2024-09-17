Eviden upgrades the performance of Sweden’s Berzelius AI supercomputer for the second time

Paris, France – September 17, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in advanced computing today announces it has been awarded a 4-year multi-million euro contract to boost the performance of the Berzelius supercomputer at the Linkoping University (Sweden) for the second time. By integrating and deploying further NVIDIA- technologies into the supercomputer, the Eviden team will add an extra 512 PetaFlops of FP8 AI performance to the Berzelius.



The increasing demand for computational power to support advanced AI calculations has reached unprecedented levels. To address this, the Berzelius supercomputer—a critical national infrastructure resource available to all researchers across Sweden—plays a pivotal role in meeting these growing needs. This unique computational power has enabled significant advancements in various research areas, which now include material science, medical imaging, and visual perception.

The Berzelius supercomputer will benefit from the addition of 16 NVIDIA DGX™ H200 systems, with 128 NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs to the NVIDIA DGX SuperPODTM, bringing its entire architecture up to 110 nodes and 880 GPUs for efficient accelerated computing. Additionally, the Eviden team will integrate the VAST Data Platform, to take advantage of VAST's NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD-certified enterprise NAS offering to help the Berzelius capabilities achieve higher sustainability, greater performance, and highly efficient data management.

The national AI supercomputer Berzelius, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation and installed at the Linkoping University, has already enabled breakthroughs in a number of disciplines. For example, the system has been used to train the large-scale Swedish language model GPT-SW3, accelerated research on protein folding, trained new systems for computer vision, and generated synthetic medical images for the training of doctors.

Dr. Cédric Bourrasset, Head of HPC-AI and Quantum Computing, Eviden, Atos Group said “We are honored by this new mark of trust from the Linkoping University, which relies once again on our teams to deliver a performance boost. Berzelius has been a key system in Europe to boost AI research since 2020 and this new upgrade will allow researchers to benefit from an expanded GPU architecture, helping to widen the possibilities of scientific breakthroughs.”

Prof. Anders Ynnerman, WASP1 Program Director, Professor of Scientific Visualization, Linkoping University said “In the fast-moving area of AI it is crucial for researchers to have access to state-of-the-art resources for machine learning integrated in the national infrastructure for supercomputing. I am very impressed by the speed at which this upgrade of Berzelius has materialized and am looking forward to research results it will enable.”

