Minister Barbara Creecy addresses One-Day SEIFSA Conference, 17 Sept
Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy during a One-Day Metals and Engineering Industry Ministerial Conference organised by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA).
The One-Day Conference will be attended by captains of industry representing the metals and engineering sector and key members of government and business leaders.
The sector is a key part of the domestic and global economy and supplier of inputs into major sectors such as agriculture, mining, the automotive, construction and other manufacturing sub-industries.
The details of the event are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024
Venue: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park. Johannesburg
Time: 08h30 for 09h00
Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za or Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or masalei@dot.gov.za.
