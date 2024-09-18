Bilirubin Meters Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

Bilirubin Meters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bilirubin meters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.49 billion in 2023 to $0.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness, supportive government policies and programs, increasing preference for home healthcare, aging population, economic development in emerging markets.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bilirubin Meters Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bilirubin meters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising incidence of neonatal jaundice, rising healthcare expenditure, growth in the number of diagnostic centers, favorable reimbursement policies, growth in medical tourism.

Growth Driver Of The Bilirubin Meters Market

The increasing prevalence of liver diseases is expected to propel the growth of the bilirubin meter market going forward. Liver diseases are a diverse group of conditions that impair liver function, often involving inflammation, scarring, or damage due to factors like infections, toxins, genetic disorders, or chronic diseases. Liver diseases are increasing due to the rising prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, viral infections, and lifestyle-related conditions, coupled with improved diagnostic capabilities. Bilirubin meters are required for liver diseases to accurately and non-invasively measure bilirubin levels, which helps in diagnosing, monitoring, and managing conditions related to liver dysfunction and jaundice.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Bilirubin Meters Market Share?

Key players in the bilirubin meters market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer, Drägerwerk AG Co., Sysmex Corporation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Inc., Masimo Corp., Beckman Coulter Inc., Nova Biomedical, Loewenstein Medical UK Ltd., Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Reichert Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl, Mennen Co., Delta Medical International Ltd., AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Olidef, Micro Lab Instruments, Aegis Medical Innovations Inc., Medi Waves Inc., Ginevri Srl.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Bilirubin Meters Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the bilirubin meters market are developing technologically advanced products, such as non-invasive bilirubin meters, to provide a quick, painless, and convenient method for monitoring bilirubin levels. A non-invasive bilirubin meter is a medical device that measures bilirubin levels in the blood without the need for a blood sample, typically using light-based technologies like transcutaneous spectrophotometry.

How Is The Global Bilirubin Meters Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Transcutaneous Devices, Benchtop

2) By Age Group: Neonates, Adults

3) By Indication: Jaundice, Hepatitis, Other Indications

4) By Application: Hospital, Medical Center, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Bilirubin Meters Market

North America was the largest region in the bilirubin meters market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bilirubin meters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bilirubin Meters Market Definition

A bilirubin meter is a medical device designed to measure the concentration of bilirubin in a patient's blood. These devices can be either invasive, requiring a blood sample, or non-invasive, using transcutaneous methods to measure bilirubin levels through the skin. The use of bilirubin meters is essential in medical settings for the accurate and timely diagnosis and management of various health conditions, particularly those related to the liver and red blood cell breakdown.

