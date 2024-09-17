Remaking Art by Meng Shenhui Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Remaking Art

Meng Shenhui's Innovative Brand Identity Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Remaking Art by Meng Shenhui as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Meng Shenhui's work within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovation and excellence.Remaking Art's award-winning brand identity design offers a fresh perspective on integrating heritage and innovation in graphic design. By seamlessly blending traditional elements with modern aesthetics, this design aligns with current industry trends while pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The practical benefits of this approach extend to both users and stakeholders, showcasing the power of thoughtful design in enhancing brand communication and engagement.The brand logo for Remaking Art stands out through its clever fusion of the letters "R" and "A" into a symmetrical design that evokes the image of a reflection in water. This visual metaphor perfectly encapsulates the brand's theme of transformation and renewal. The interwoven lines that form the logo reinforce the mirroring effect while also symbolizing the concept of integration, a core value of the brand. This attention to detail and symbolic representation sets Remaking Art apart in the market.By winning the Silver A' Design Award, Remaking Art has not only garnered international recognition but also set a new standard for brand identity design in the graphic industry. This achievement is expected to inspire Meng Shenhui and his team to continue pushing creative boundaries and exploring innovative design solutions that resonate with audiences on a deep level. The award serves as a testament to their dedication and skill, motivating them to maintain their pursuit of excellence.Interested parties may learn more at:About Meng ShenhuiMeng Shenhui, a highly accomplished designer from China, is the CEO and Art Director of Shenzhen CM Design. He holds a PhD in design and is Vice President of the Shenzhen Graphic Design Association, and his expertise is widely recognised. He is also Associate Professor at Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and a graduate of the prestigious China Central Academy of Fine Arts and Berlin University of the Arts. Meng Shenhui's talent has earned him a place on the Forbes China U30 elite list and recognition as a top talent in Shenzhen. His work has won numerous international design awards , including the A' Design Award. Meng Shenhui's designs have been exhibited around the world, demonstrating his talent and innovation to international audiences.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that not only boast aesthetic appeal but also demonstrate high functionality, reflecting the designer's profound understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are honored for their role in elevating industry standards and advancing the field of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations and elicits a strong response, making a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious category within the A' Design Awards, attracting visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures. Participating in this award offers a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for remarkable design capabilities. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior designs that advance and benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicaward.com

