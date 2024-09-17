PM MANELE CALLS FOR INNOVATION IN LEGAL SERVICES

The Attorney General’s Chambers is being urged to be innovative in the face of challenges like climate change and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele MP, made the call at the opening of the Inaugural Attorney- General’s Conference of Parties 2024 at Mendana Hotel, this morning- 16th September 2024.

PM Manele underscored that the Attorney General’s Chambers play a crucial role in advising the government on legal responses to environmental risks, including drafting legislation on environmental protection and guiding participating in international agreements and compliance to our international obligations.

PM Manele further stated that the rise of the digital age also brings new legal challenges, particularly in areas like cybersecurity and data protection.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Attorney- General’s Chambers must navigate these issues to ensure that our laws protect against cyber threats while promoting digital innovation.

PM Manele also made a reminder that at the center of the Attorney General’s duties is the guardianship of the Constitution and rule of law.

“It is the Attorney General’s responsibility to ensure that the government’s actions comply with constitutional principles and that citizens’ fundamental rights are protected,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

Group photo of PM Manele and participants of the Inaugural Attorney- General’s Conference of Parties 2024

PM Manele reaffirmed that the Chambers also ensures that legal services are delivered efficiently across the public sector, working with Government Ministries and Provincial Governments to improve governance and public administration.

The Prime Minister underscored that as the nation continues to grow, the role of the Attorney General remains vital in shaping our legal landscape.

PM Manele stated the conference reflects the Chamber’s commitment to fostering dialogue, building partnerships, and creating a more just and equitable legal system.

The Inaugural Attorney- General’s Conference of Parties 2024 is a three days conference of legal stakeholders and partners, amongst other important deliveries, the desired outcome is to ensure legal services are delivered effectively for the good of our citizens.

The primary objective of the conference is to deepen participants understanding of the crucial role the Attorney- General Chambers plays in government.

It also encourages dialogue and coordination between the Chambers and other government bodies, improving the effectiveness of public service delivery.

Another objective is to explore how the Attorney- General’s Chambers can adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of modern governance.

In his concluding statements, the Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele underpinned “let this conference serve as a platform to initiate policies and reforms that will strengthen our institutions, empower our people, and enhance the rule of law throughout our beloved nation”.

