Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow from $807.6 billion in 2023 to $863.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $807.6 billion in 2023 to $863.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in popularity of DIY projects, rise in demand for personalized interior design, shift in lifestyle changes, increase in participation of working women in home decoration, surge in cost-conscious consumers, growth of the residential real estate industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1,134.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding of online sales channels, increasing adoption of wooden furnishings, growing demand personalized lawn management, rising popularity of DIY products, rise in emergence of DIY-focused social media platforms and online tutorials.

Growth Driver Of The Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market

The growth in e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market going forward. E-commerce expansion is driven by the widespread use of smartphones and internet access, offering consumers convenience and diverse product choices. E-commerce enhances the do-it-yourself home improvement retail sector by providing customers greater access to diverse products, comprehensive tutorials, and convenient shipping, thus encouraging more home renovation projects and fueling market expansion.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Growth?

Key players in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market include Amazon.com Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., IKEA, Groupe Adeo SA, Wesfarmers Limited, BayWa AG, Tractor Supply Company, Menard Inc., Bunnings Group Limited, OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA, Ace Hardware Corporation, Toolstation Limited, HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA, Flipkart Private Limited, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Grafton Group plc, Maxeda DIY Group B.V., Mr D.I.Y. Group, Castorama, Brico BricoPlanit, REWE Group, UBUY Inc., Wickes Group Plc, Praktiker AG.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market focus on technological advancements such as integrating augmented reality (AR) and data analysis in home improvement retail stores to enhance customer engagement, improve product visualization, and optimize inventory management. Augmented reality (AR) in home improvement retail enhances the shopping experience by integrating digital overlays such as visual guides and product demos into the physical store environment.

How Is The Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Lumber And Landscape Management, Tools And Hardware, Decor And Indoor Garden, Kitchen, Lighting And Other Products

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

3) By Distribution: Offline, Online

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market

North America was the largest region in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Definition

Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing refers to the sale of products and supplies aimed at enabling consumers to undertake home improvement projects independently, without professional assistance. These retailers offer a wide array of tools, materials, and expertise to support customers in renovating, maintaining, and enhancing their homes according to their own preferences and abilities. They emphasize affordability, convenience, and empowerment, allowing homeowners to personalize their living spaces and achieve their desired outcomes.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size, do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market drivers and trends, do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market major players, do-it-yourself home improvement retailing competitors' revenues, do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market positioning, and do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth across geographies. The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

