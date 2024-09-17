PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 "Huwag pahirapan ang mga mahihirap" -- Bong Go scrutinizes DSWD's validation of beneficiaries; voices support for its social welfare programs Senator Christopher "Bong" Go raised concerns during the Senate Committee on Finance deliberations on the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) budget on Monday, September 16, about the accuracy and efficiency of the department's efforts to validate beneficiaries of their social programs. As one of the Vice Chairs of the Senate Finance Committee, he questioned if intended beneficiaries of DSWD's programs, especially the poor and the vulnerable, are given needed attention and immediate action by the department to help them overcome poverty, crises and economic challenges. Go made it clear that he remains a staunch supporter of the DSWD's initiatives to uplift the marginalized sectors of society as long as such programs are implemented properly without politics and delays. "I want to express my support to the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which play a crucial role in uplifting the lives of the marginalized and vulnerable sectors in our society," Go said, acknowledging the DSWD's efforts under previous and current administrations. "Even during the time of former President (Rodrigo) Duterte, sinusuportahan talaga natin ito at lalo-lalo na nakatutulong sa mga mahirap nating kababayan na mga programa," Go remarked in his opening statement. However, he pointed out that DSWD must ensure that these programs and assistance reach those who need government attention the most. One of the major points raised by Go during the hearing was regarding the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Go questioned the department on the proper utilization of the budget and remove any unnecessary hardships for individuals seeking aid. Go shifted the discussion to issues with cash availability, particularly in disaster-stricken areas, where the need for immediate assistance is critical. "Kumusta naman 'yung cash ninyo ngayon? Parati natin narinig na walang cash dun sa mga lugar na... maraming regions doon na walang cash. 'Yung may mga bagyo na regions, walang cash. Pero 'yung mga walang bagyo, may cash," he pointed out. In response, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian explained that the lack of cash availability in certain areas was not due to a shortage of funds but rather the absence of Special Disbursing Officers (SDOs). He clarified that these officers, who are responsible for withdrawing and distributing cash, are limited by the department's plantilla positions. This explanation, however, was met with skepticism by both Go and Marcos, with Marcos highlighting that despite the presence of manpower in NCR, there are still persistent complaints about delays in fund disbursement in the region. Gatchalian assured the committee that the department is working to address these issues and that funds will be made available in disaster-stricken areas. Another critical point Go raised was the follow-up on the validated list of beneficiaries from the previous year's hearing, specifically those affected by the 2023 typhoons. Go expressed frustration at the delays in providing aid to these qualified individuals, stating that nearly a year had passed without a resolution. He recalled how Gatchalian had assured the Senate in September 2023 that payouts for qualified beneficiaries would be made promptly. Gatchalian acknowledged the delays but explained that the department had faced challenges in validating the lists provided by various LGUs. Go pressed Gatchalian on this issue, urging the department to ensure that assistance reaches qualified beneficiaries without further delay. "Basta qualified naman po. Kayo naman po nakakaalam. 'Di naman tayo nakikialam d'yan sa listahan kung sinong pagbibigyan n'yo ng tulong. Basta qualified po, mga mahirap," Go emphasized. Go further stressed that it is the DSWD's responsibility to ensure that qualified individuals receive assistance they need to overcome challenges. "Ako, sinusuportahan ko talaga 'yung programa ng DSWD ever since po at sa mga nakakatulong sa mga mahirap. Pero pakiusap lang, alamin po ninyo kung sino 'yung mga mahirap, at huwag pahirapan. Sigurado po kayo na lahat ng nabibigyan ay mahihirap?" Go asked firmly. Go emphasized that he supports the DSWD's programs, provided that they are executed properly and without political influence. He reiterated that the department's primary mission is to assist poor Filipinos, and any delays in distributing aid could have severe consequences for those who direly need government assistance. "Mandato po ng DSWD na tulungan po ang mga mahirap nating kababayan. Unang-una, pera po ito ng taong bayan. Dapat po ibalik po ito sa kanila," Go stated. Go also pointed out his efforts to institutionalize programs like AICS through legislation. He mentioned Senate Bill No. 2638, which he filed to ensure the proper and timely implementation of the AICS program by institutionalizing it if enacted into law. "Unahin po natin 'yung mga mahirap nating kababayan. 'Yan naman po ang ginagawa noon ng DSWD. Sana po panindigan niyo po ang inyong sinasabing 'Bawat Buhay Mahalaga' po sa DSWD," Go appealed to Gatchalian and the DSWD team. Furthermore, Go also underscored the importance of ensuring that the department's programs are free from political influence, urging the DSWD to stay true to its mandate of helping the marginalized and crisis-stricken communities. "Ibalik n'yo po sa kanila. At DSWD po ang may kakayahan na departamento na ibalik po sa kanila. At walang halong politika. Do not be selective," Go firmly concluded, expressing his hope that the DSWD would continue its work to support Filipinos in need.

