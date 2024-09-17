PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 Bong Go pushes for prioritizing social pension funding for qualified indigent senior citizens During the deliberations of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday, September 16, on the budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called for immediate action to address the significant number of indigent senior citizens who are still on the waitlist for the social pension program. Go started his remarks by emphasizing the increase in the budget for the social pension program for the elderly, "For next year, the budget for the social pension for indigent senior citizens is PhP49.8 billion. This reflects the increase in monthly pension from 500 to 1,000. Under Republic Act No. 11916, which I also co-authored and co-sponsored here in the Senate," said Go. Go, speaking to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and other officials present, underscored the importance of such pension, especially to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who often inquire about their entitlements upon returning to the Philippines. He shared a common concern voiced by elderly OFWs, saying, "Alam niyo po, Secretary Rex, 'pag nasa abroad tayo, nakakausap natin 'yung mga OFWs na matatanda na. Unang tanong nila: Meron ba tayong pension na mauuwian sa Pilipinas. May matatanggap ba sila?" While acknowledging the increase in funding, Go raised a critical concern: the significant number of senior citizens who may be eligible for the pension but remain on the waitlist. According to Go, approximately 466,000 indigent senior citizens are currently on the waitlist, and this number is expected to rise to 600,000. Go also mentioned the PhP5.8 billion allotted in unprogrammed appropriations, specifically intended to address the backlog of senior citizens waiting for their pensions. "Ano na ang status nito at napondohan na ba itong unprogrammed appropriations na PhP5.8 billion?" he asked. In a related point, Go raised that there are excess funds in PhilHealth worth PhP89.9 billion that the executive plans to transfer to the National Treasury. Go asked if these funds would be used to help cover the unprogrammed budget for senior citizens' pensions. "Since alam n'yo naman siguro, 'yung PhilHealth, 'di ba? 'Yung pera ng PhilHealth na PhP89.9 billion na dapat po para sa health... ay winalis para ilipat sa National Treasury, binalik 'yung pondo, dahil sobra daw po 'yung pondo ng PhilHealth," Go stated. "Pwede ba'ng gamitin ito doon? Kasi itong mga senior citizens, napakalaking bagay na po para sa kanila ito," he asked. This suggestion was met with affirmation from Director Sofia Abad of the Department of Budget and Management. Go pressed further on the status of the DSWD's efforts to ensure that the 600,000 senior citizens on the waitlist would be immediately validated for the social pension program. "Pwede ba, mabigyan n'yo ito ng priority sa unprogrammed funds? Kung sakaling nakakuha kayo ng mga extra funds or collections ng national government, pwede bang mauna mabigyan po itong mga senior citizens para mabawasan ang inyong waitlist?" Go asked. In response, Abad confirmed that the provision for the waitlisted senior citizens is included in their unprogrammed appropriations, but its implementation is subject to the availability of excess revenue collections. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian confirmed that the department had already made a formal request to the DBM to fund the additional senior citizens on the waitlist. However, he clarified that the department does not control the release of unprogrammed funds. "I'm sure we agree with the senator and we've already made the request to DBM. So we will keep on following up para mauna ho sila. We've already made the request," Gatchalian assured. He further explained that if the department is granted a portion of the unprogrammed funds, they would be able to cover 490,000 senior citizens, which is the number already provided for under the current year's allocation. However, he acknowledged that the remaining 600,000 seniors would still need additional funding. Go reminded the officials that the financial well-being of senior citizens should be treated with urgency. "Baka pwede pong mabigyan ng priority po... 'yung mga senior citizens natin sa unprogrammed funds... Since naghahanap naman kayo ng pondo, kinuha na nga 'yung pondo ng PhilHealth... Unahin n'yo po ito," urged Go. "Malaking bagay po 'yun. Bawat piso, bawat sentimo po sa ating mga senior citizens. Napakahalaga sa kanila nun. Aanhin mo pa 'yung damo kung patay na 'yung kabayo, hindi na mapapakinabangan," he added.

