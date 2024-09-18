Global Dental Tourism Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dental Tourism Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental tourism market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.79 billion in 2023 to $6.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising dental care costs in developed countries, increasing awareness of affordable treatment options abroad, growing internet accessibility, rising popularity of medical tourism, and increasing number of dental clinics.

The dental tourism market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expanding global middle-class population seeking cost-effective dental care, growing acceptance of international accreditation standards for dental clinics, rising prevalence of dental insurance, rising number of qualified and experienced dental professionals, and increasing collaborations between dental professionals and tourism agencies.

The rising prevalence of oral diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental tourism market going forward. Oral diseases refer to conditions affecting the teeth, gums, and oral cavity, including dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer. The increasing number of oral disease cases is due to several factors, such as poor oral hygiene practices, unhealthy dietary habits, and inadequate dental care services. Dental tourism significantly improves oral health for individuals who might not otherwise have the means or opportunity to receive such treatments by providing access to affordable, high-quality, and timely dental care.

Key players in the dental tourism market include Aetna Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, Prince Court Medical Centre, Dental Arch Gurgaon, FMS Dental Hospital, Clove Dental, Nexus Pharma, Dubai Dental Hospital, Franco-Vietnamese Hospital, Liberty Dental Clinic, Max Healthcare, Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC), Medlife Group, Dent Ally, Oris Dental Centre, Imperial Dental Specialist Center, ARC Dental Clinic.

Major companies operating in the dental tourism market are focusing on offering advanced quality and accessible dental care services to attract international patients. Advanced quality and accessible dental care solutions refer to innovative, high-standard dental services readily obtainable for patients, ensuring effective treatment and improved oral health outcomes.

1) By Services: Dental Implants, Periodontics, Endodontics, Dental Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Pedodontics, Oral Surgery, Dental Cosmetics, Dental Consultation

2) By Providers: Hospital Chains, Multi-Specialty Clinics, Independent Clinics

3) By End-User: Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dental tourism market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental tourism is the practice of traveling to another country to receive dental care. This phenomenon typically occurs for several reasons, including the search for more affordable dental treatments, access to specialized dental procedures not readily available in one's home country, shorter waiting times, and the opportunity to combine dental care with a vacation. Dental tourists often seek procedures such as dental implants, crowns, veneers, and other cosmetic or restorative treatments.

The Dental Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental tourism market size, dental tourism market drivers and trends, dental tourism market major players, dental tourism competitors' revenues, dental tourism market positioning, and dental tourism market growth across geographies. The dental tourism market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

