MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit a Sexual Abuse Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse offense in Northwest.

Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the suspect knocked on the victim’s door inside an apartment complex in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The suspect told the victim he was there to perform maintenance work, and the victim opened the door. ce inside the residence, the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit a sexual assault. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old male with a light complexion, approximately 6’3” in height, with short brown curly hair and a mustache. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with black Dickies pants and black work boots which were missing laces.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24141577

