RE: ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 232 NEAR KETTLE POND - PEACHAM
Update – roadway is back open for flow of traffic.
Sent: Monday, September 16, 2024 9:47 PM
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 232 NEAR KETTLE POND - PEACHAM
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 232 near Kettle Pond in Peacham will be shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
