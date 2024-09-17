Submit Release
RE: ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 232 NEAR KETTLE POND - PEACHAM

Update – roadway is back open for flow of traffic. 

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 232 near Kettle Pond in Peacham will be shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 232 NEAR KETTLE POND - PEACHAM

