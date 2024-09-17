Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,908 in the last 365 days.

Wirt County Route 3, Munday Road, Will be Closed On Monday, September 16, 2024

Page Content

Wirt County Route 3, Munday Road, will be closed beginning at the intersection of WV 5, from milepost 0.0, to milepost 0.7, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, September 16, 2024, for a paving project.
 
The roadway will be closed.  Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wirt County Route 3, Munday Road, Will be Closed On Monday, September 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more