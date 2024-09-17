Delays on Calhoun County Route 7, Russett Road, On Monday, September 16, 2024

Page Content Calhoun County Route 7, Russett Road, will have delays from milepost 4.00, to milepost 5.00, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 16, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will make every effort to accommodate emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.