Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous blood glucose monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.09 billion in 2023 to $9.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising diabetes prevalence, patient demand for better management tools, regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies, healthcare provider recommendations, personalized medicine approach.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The continuous blood glucose monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with artificial intelligence, increased focus on remote patient monitoring, expansion of wearable technology, emphasis on prevention and early intervention, shift towards value-based care.

Growth Driver Of The Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the continuous blood glucose monitoring market going forward. Diabetes is a health disease that occurs when the blood glucose levels fluctuate in the body. Blood glucose monitoring devices can aid in the detection of trends and patterns that give a better full picture of a diabetic's condition.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Share?

Key players in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market include Roche, LifeScan Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, GlySens Inc., Arkray, Senseonics Holdings Inc., GlySure limited, Nemaura, Tandem Diabetes Care, AgaMatrix Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, Orsense Ltd., DexCom Inc., Echo Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as continuous glucose monitoring system to provide reliable services to customers. These solutions offer well-designed solutions that help people with diabetes track their blood sugar levels.

How Is The Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Insulin Pumps, Sensors, Transmitters, Receivers

2) By Application: Type 1 Diabetic Patients, Type 2 Diabetic Patients, Gestational Diabetes, Critical Care Patients

3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market in 2023. The regions covered in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Definition

A continuous blood glucose monitoring device enables a person to better regulate glucose levels throughout the day and to experience fewer low blood glucose situations.

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global continuous blood glucose monitoring market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on continuous blood glucose monitoring market size, continuous blood glucose monitoring market drivers and trends, continuous blood glucose monitoring market major players, continuous blood glucose monitoring competitors' revenues, continuous blood glucose monitoring market positioning, and continuous blood glucose monitoring market growth across geographies. The continuous blood glucose monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

