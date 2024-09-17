A Father’s Death, A Son’s Mission: Rony Jabour’s Emotional Speech Stuns National Safety Conference

Rony Jabour reveals, for the first time, how his father's tragic death in a workplace accident drives his mission for worker safety at NSC 2024.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a deeply emotional moment at the National Safety Conference (NSC) in Orlando, Rony Jabour , a leading advocate for worker safety and an OSHA trainer who has trained over 50,000 Latino workers in U.S, shared a story that left the audience in stunned silence. For the first time in his life, Jabour spoke publicly about the tragic death of his father in a workplace accident—a pivotal event that has shaped his mission to protect workers across the globe.Addressing a crowd of safety professionals at the world’s largest safety conference, Jabour recalled a personal tragedy that had been at the core of his motivation but one that he had never shared publicly before.“I want to share something deeply personal—something I’ve never shared publicly before,” he began, his voice heavy with emotion. “When I was just six years old, my father died in a workplace accident.”The impact of this revelation rippled through the massive audience as Jabour continued, his words striking a chord with many who have dedicated their lives to occupational safety. His father, only 33 years old, left behind a widow and four children, an unbearable loss that forced Jabour to help support his family by selling popcorn at a local train station in Brazil.“This isn't just a statistic to me; this is my life,” Jabour said, visibly emotional. “The pain of losing my father is something that has stayed with me all these years.”His father’s death was a devastating turning point, but it also became the foundation of Jabour’s drive to improve workplace safety—particularly for Latino workers, who face disproportionate risks and higher rates of fatal injuries on the job. Latino workers, often unfamiliar with safety protocols or lacking access to proper training, are especially vulnerable. Jabour, a Brazilian immigrant who now works in the United States, has made it his life’s work to ensure that this population is better protected.“I’ve never shared this story before because it hurts so much,” Jabour continued, pausing as he fought back tears. “But today, I stand here before you, driven by this pain, to ensure that no other child has to go through what I went through.”His father’s death has been a constant reminder of the human cost behind workplace accidents—an unyielding motivation to push for stronger safety measures, better training, and more accountability. As a voice for the voiceless, Jabour’s advocacy isn’t just professional; it’s deeply personal.“My father’s death is my motivation to keep pushing for better safety practices, to protect every worker, every father, mother, son, and daughter out there,” he declared. “My true wish is for every worker to experience the happiness of returning home safely every day, to celebrate with their family.”The National Safety Conference, a prestigious gathering of global experts and leaders in the field, serves as a platform to address the most pressing issues in workplace safety. This year, the story of Rony Jabour and his heartfelt plea for change added a personal dimension to an already critical conversation.Jabour’s speech left an indelible mark on the NSC, reminding all in attendance that behind every safety protocol and regulation lies a human life. His message was clear: safety is not just a set of rules, it’s a responsibility to protect the lives of those who work to support their families.As Jabour continues his advocacy, he hopes that no family will have to endure the pain that his did—and that every worker will one day return home safely, without fear of injury or loss.The conference ended in a standing ovation, a testament to the power of Jabour’s words and the importance of the cause he has devoted his life to.About Rony Jabour:Rony Jabour is a leading OSHA safety trainer and advocate for Latino workers in the United States. Originally from Brazil, he has dedicated over 15 years to training more than 50,000 workers in safe workplace practices. He holds a master’s degree in Occupational Safety and Health from the University of Texas at Arlington. Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net , the largest safety training institute in the U.S., located in Boston, MA, offering courses in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. His institute plays a crucial role in improving safety standards across diverse worker populations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.