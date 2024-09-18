Wireless Display Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.2%

Wireless Display Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wireless Display Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless display market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.79 billion in 2023 to $5.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of smart devices, rise in remote work and byod, collaboration and productivity, technological advancements.

The wireless display market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to education and e-learning, healthcare and telemedicine, gaming and esports, iot and smart home integration, 5g connectivity.

The increased usage of consumer products such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. The wireless display is a kind of technology that enables the display of content from a phone or a computer on a TV or projector without a video cable. Globally there has been an increasing demand for consumer products such as smartphones and others owing to several benefits offered, including increased connectivity, and remote functioning, among others. Thus, an increase in the usage of smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs will be an increase in demand for the display of content on big screens supporting the growth of the market.

Key players in the wireless display market include Amazon.com Inc., Actiontec Electronics Inc., Alphabet Inc., App Dynamic EHF, Apple Inc., Belkin International Inc., Cavium Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Marvell Semiconductor Group Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Roku Inc., Silicon Image Inc., Splashtop Inc., Squirrels LLC., Airtame ApS, Airtight Networks Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Corporation, Crestron Electronics Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Epson Corporation, InFocus Corporation, Kramer Electronics Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mersive Technologies Inc., Optoma Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the wireless display market are launching revolutionary wireless innovations to pioneer the market and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Wireless innovations in displays include technologies like wireless charging and data transmission, as well as flexible and transparent displays, enabling seamless and wire-free visual experiences.

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software And Services

2) By Technology: WirelessHD, WiDi, Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Consumer, Corporate And Broadcast, Digital Signage, Government, Healthcare, Education, Industrial, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the wireless display market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the wireless display market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wireless display market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The wireless display refers to a technology that is used to display content from a phone or a computer on a TV or projector without using a video cable and is used for mirroring content and online streaming in residential applications.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wireless display market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wireless Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless display market size, wireless display market drivers and trends, wireless display market major players, wireless display competitors' revenues, wireless display market positioning, and wireless display market growth across geographies. The wireless display market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

