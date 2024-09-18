Brachial Plexus Injury Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Brachial Plexus Injury Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Brachial Plexus Injury Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brachial plexus injury market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.1 billion in 2023 to $5.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing incidence of trauma due to road accidents and sports injuries, growing awareness and early diagnosis of brachial plexus injuries, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to treatment, a rising geriatric population prone to neurological conditions, the expansion of healthcare insurance coverage for complex surgeries, and regulatory approvals for novel treatment options.

The brachial plexus injury market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an aging population leading to higher demand for nerve repair solutions, integration of advanced imaging techniques for accurate diagnosis, adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, investments in R&D for biologics and tissue engineering, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing economies, and collaboration between medical device companies and research institutions.

An increase in the number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the brachial plexus injury market going forward. The increased vehicle usage and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws exacerbate risks associated with speeding and driver negligence, leading to a rise in road accident cases. Brachial plexus injury treatment in road accidents typically involves a combination of surgical interventions, such as nerve grafting or nerve transfer procedures, alongside rehabilitative therapies to restore function and mobility to the affected limb.

Key players in the brachial plexus injury market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson And Johnson, Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smith And Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Karl Storz SE And Co. KG, Cook Medical LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, DJO Global Inc., LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., AngioDynamics Inc., Pentax Medical.

Major companies operating in the brachial plexus injury market are developing advanced medical therapies, such as long-acting local analgesics, to enhance pain management. Long-acting local analgesics are pivotal in managing pain in brachial plexus injuries, offering sustained relief via nerve blocks or local infiltration techniques, thus improving patient comfort, supporting rehabilitation, and minimizing systemic side effects associated with traditional pain medications.

1) By Type: Avulsion, Rupture, Neurapraxia, Axonotmesis, Neurotmesis, Neuroma

2) By Diagnosis: Clinical Examination, Electrodiagnostic, Imaging Studies

3) By Treatment: Therapy, Surgery

4) By Indication: Trauma, Inflammation, Contact Sports, Tumors, Radiation Treatment, Other Indications

North America was the largest region in the brachial plexus injury market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the brachial plexus injury market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A brachial plexus injury refers to damage or trauma affecting the network of nerves that control movement and sensation in the shoulder, arm, and hand. This injury commonly occurs due to accidents, childbirth complications, or sports injuries, leading to varying degrees of impairment ranging from mild weakness to complete paralysis. It involves a combination of treatments depending on the severity of the injury.

