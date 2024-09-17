ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 232 NEAR KETTLE POND - PEACHAM

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 232 near Kettle Pond in Peacham will be shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173