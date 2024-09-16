Major Flooding, High Winds and Road Closures Impact Southeast NC As Heavy Rainfall Continues

NORTH CAROLINA, September 16 - Governor Roy Cooper and state leaders remind North Carolinians to please stay off the roads in areas where storms are occurring this evening and tomorrow as hazardous weather continues to impact the state. Earlier today, heavy rainfall caused major flooding in coastal communities in southeastern North Carolina, where damage to buildings and roadways have been reported in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Response to flooding has been largely conducted locally, with the North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Teams remaining ready to respond if necessary.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been moved to an Enhanced Watch Activation, meaning that members of the State Emergency Response Team are actively monitoring the situation in case state resources are needed, communicating with local officials, and stand ready to support local response actions as requested.

“As this storm system continues to affect North Carolina with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, flash flooding, and the threat of tornadoes, it is imperative that all residents and visitors remain informed,” said Governor Cooper. “We are seeing serious flooding due to heavy rainfall so make sure you do not drive through flooded roads. Please be sure you have a way to be notified of weather warnings from reputable sources as we go into the overnight to protect yourselves and your family.”

The southeastern portion of the state has seen heavy rainfall and major flooding along the coast with more than 18 inches of rain in some areas. An additional 3-5” (locally higher amounts) of rain is anticipated across the southeastern portion of the state tonight. Elsewhere in the state, an additional 1-3” (locally higher up to 5”) possible. Areas along the Blue Ridge Escarpment could see 3-5” with localized amounts up to 7” of rainfall through Tuesday.

Numerous areas of flash flooding are likely across the Southeast portion of the state through Monday night. Additional flash flooding across western North Carolina might be possible and will continue to be monitored.

“North Carolina Emergency Management remains in close contact with our local and tribal partners across the state and are ready to quickly respond to assist with resources or personnel as requested,” said Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “For those living in flood prone areas, please make sure that you remain informed of current conditions and warnings, have a plan so you can quickly evacuate if necessary, and visit Fiman.NC.Gov to monitor the state’s nearly 585 flood gauges and to sign up for alerts for the gauges nearest your home.”

The storm system continues to move across North Carolina and will create hazardous conditions across the entirety of the state tonight and tomorrow. For those who must drive, please visit DriveNC.Gov for the latest road conditions from the NC Department of Transportation. As conditions in eastern North Carolina improve, central and western North Carolina can still expect heavy rainfall, flooding, and the threat for tornadoes tonight and tomorrow.

N.C. has had multiple road closures, most of which are located the Wilmington area and includes Sampson, Duplin, Brunswick, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties.

Do not drive through standing or moving water. It doesn’t take much water to cause a vehicle to lose control or float. Do not drive around barricades that are placed to close roadways as hazards may exist.

Notable rainfall totals since midnight:

Ocean Blvd at Carolina Beach: 18.32”

1 mile S of Snows Cut Bridge: 14.83”

Sunny Point Military Terminal: 14.59”

Boiling Springs Lake: 14.16”

½ mile N of Snows Cut Bridge: 14.01”

Saint James (Brunswick County): 13.34”

Abbington Oaks in Southport: 12.74”

Mallory Creek at Leland: 6.78”

Wilmington Airport: 3.61”

Visit readync.gov for more information.

###