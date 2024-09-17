Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ibotta, Mynaric, iLearningEngines, and Acadia and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA), Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA), iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE), and Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

On August 13, 2024, Ibotta released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $34 million, a 19% decline in direct-to-consumer redemptions, and a 7% reduction of direct-to-consumer redeemers.

On this news, Ibotta’s stock price fell $15.53, or 26.7%, to close at $42.66 per share on August 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

On August 20, 2024, Mynaric issued a press release providing an update to its full-year 2024 guidance, advising that "the company now expects full-year 2024 IFRS-15 revenue to range between EUR 16.0 million to EUR 24.0 million compared to previous guidance of a range between EUR 50.0 million to EUR 70.0 million", citing "production delays of CONDOR Mk3 caused by lower than expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components"; and that "the company now expects full-year 2024 operating loss to range between a loss of EUR 55.0 million to EUR 50.0 million compared to previous guidance of a range between a loss of EUR 40.0 million to EUR 30.0 million", citing "the lower than expected revenue and higher than expected production costs due to lower yields." In a separate press release, Mynaric "announce[d] the voluntary departure of CFO Stefan Berndt von-Bülow for personal reasons, effective last week."

On this news, Mynaric's stock price fell $2.32 per share, or 55.9%, to close at $1.83 per share on August 20, 2024.

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE)

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report on iLearningEngines highlighting a number of concerns regarding the company's operations. According to the report, in November 2023, before the IPO, the SEC inquired whether the “Technology Partner” was a related party. The company replied that it was not.

Hindenburg states further that “Technology Partner” is a UAE-based entity named Experion Technologies, identified through documents related to a debt transaction. We believe this entity is an undisclosed related party, suggesting that iLearningEngines misled the SEC. According to a 2020 web capture, the American contact for Experion was listed as the CEO of iLearningEngines. Additionally, a 2022 web capture showed the American address for Experion as the personal residence of iLearningEngines’ CEO.

Following this news, the company’s stock price dropped by 46% during pre-market trading on August 29, 2024.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” This article stated that “Acadia Healthcare is one of America’s largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company’s revenue has soared. [. . .] But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervenes to force Acadia to release patients.”

On this news, the price of Acadia Healthcare stock fell by 4.5% on September 3, 2024.

