MPD Seeking Suspects in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify suspects who robbed victims in Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 3:41 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects took property from the victims. Before fleeing the scene, one of the suspects shot one of the victims. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24142064