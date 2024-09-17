Most Americans back term limits for [U.S.] Supreme Court: poll

69% of people in the Annenberg survey support a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, and 68% endorse term limits for the justices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.