American Essentials Products Recognized by Store Brands Magazine and Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks

Store Brands and Progressive Grocer- Editors’ Picks

Each year, Progressive Grocer and Store Brands recognize outstanding companies and their newly launched products of choice, for their innovation and quality.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Essentials has been recognized for their innovative new products! Store Brands and Progressive Grocer recently announced their Editors’ Picks lists, honoring products and brands on the cutting edge of innovation. American Essentials in-house branded products received multiple awards.

About the Products:

TrueGuard Type C HEPA Replacement Filter - Store Brands Editors’ Picks, Bronze

The TrueGuard Type C HEPA Replacement Filter excels with true HEPA quality, capturing 99.97% of airborne particles for optimal air purification. Its pre-cut activated carbon filters boost efficiency by neutralizing odors and VOCs, resulting in fresher indoor air. As an affordable OEM replacement, it provides a cost-effective solution that maintains high performance and quality, making it an ideal choice for cleaner and healthier indoor environments.

TrueGleam Retinol Moisturizer – Store Brands Editors’ Picks, Silver

TrueGleam Retinol Moisturizer is made in the USA, ensuring stringent quality control and manufacturing standards, and appealing to consumers who value trustworthy products. Its cruelty-free formulation, free from parabens and sulfates, meets the rising demand for ethical and safe skincare, attracting socially and environmentally conscious buyers. The potent retinol formula effectively reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, delivering targeted benefits for healthier, youthful-looking skin.

TrueGleam Peptide Eye Gel – Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks

Crafted in the USA, this peptide eye gel meets rigorous quality control and manufacturing standards, attracting consumers who value reliable and well-made products. The gel's cruelty, paraben, and sulfate-free formulation aligns with the increasing consumer preference for safe and ethical skincare. Enriched with potent peptides and organic dermatological ingredients, it effectively addresses fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, providing targeted care for the delicate eye area.



About American Essentials

In addition to their award-winning consumer packaged goods, American Essentials serves as a one-stop shop for a comprehensive range of food, beverage, and Consumer Packaged Goods products for retail and wholesale. The company manufactures and distributes a diverse selection of items, including grains, beans, sauces, condiments, canned and frozen fruits, canned and frozen vegetables, flour, snacks, beverages, nuts, spices, and more. American Essentials is proud to serve a wide range of customers including Kroger, Lowes, HEB, Sysco, Amazon, US Foods, and more.

Partnering with top U.S. distributors and retailers, American Essentials delivers products that hold premier quality certifications such as USDA, Kosher, Non-GMO, and more. The company boasts a proven global supply chain with an extensive network of warehouses across the USA, complemented by additional warehouses and support services in various countries. Its supply chain and inventory management are supported by a robust ERP system, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

Your One Stop Shop for Food and Consumer Packaged Goods

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.