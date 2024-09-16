Striking Uni-Select workers to hold rally to demand fair wages amidst rising costs

COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striking United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 2009 members at Uni-Select, Bumper to Bumper, in Coquitlam, B.C., are set to hold a rally on Wednesday to demand fair wages from their employer. The unionized members have been on strike since Sept. 3, 2024, after months of negotiations and two failed votes to ratify a new collective agreement.

The rally in support of the striking workers will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 12:00 p.m., at 91 Glacier St., in Coquitlam.

“The company doesn’t understand, or care, that Uni-Select workers in Coquitlam are struggling to survive,” said Al Bieksa, USW Local 2009 president. “With the cost of living reaching unprecedented levels, workers deserve fair wages that allow them to provide for their families and live with dignity. We are inviting members of the public to join us on Wednesday to hear from speakers and to show solidarity with these dedicated workers as they fight for the fair wages they deserve.”

The primary issue driving the strike is wages. In 2022, when inflation hit an all-time high of over 8%, wages at Uni-Select only saw an increase of 1.3%, followed by a 1.2% rise the following year. The result is a significant erosion of buying power, leaving many workers facing economic hardship.

“Despite the drastically higher cost of living in the Lower Mainland, the company refuses to acknowledge the value of its Coquitlam employees or address their financial struggles,” said Bieksa. “With over two billion in annual revenue in 2023 and over 1,400 employees across Canada, the company boasts a revenue-per-employee ratio of $179,372. So, given these figures, workers are asking a simple question: ‘if not now, when?,’” added Bieksa.

The USW is calling on the public to support these workers in their fight for fair wages and encouraging the public to not patronize Uni-Select until the company returns to the bargaining table with a fair offer.

For more information:

Al Bieksa, USW Local 2009 President, 604-842-2900, abieksa@usw2009.ca

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, bbarden@usw.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f4e4ac8-f4cf-42ed-be92-b8027b9c0cdc





Uni-Select workers on strike in Coquitlam Striking United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 2009 members at UniSelect, Bumper to Bumper, in Coquitlam, B.C., are set to hold a rally on Wednesday to demand fair wages from their employer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.