MedStudio Highlights Need to Combat Medical Gaslighting and Address Root Causes of Women's Health Issues

MedStudio combats medical gaslighting by prioritizing root cause analysis, personalized care, and empowering women to advocate for their health.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedStudio , a leading Minnesota holistic healthcare provider, is taking a bold stand against medical gaslighting and hormonal imbalances, addressing pervasive issues affecting women's health . Recent studies reveal alarming statistics: 72% of women have experienced medical gaslighting, 71% reported being told their symptoms were imagined, and 60% of women later diagnosed with endometriosis were initially told by one or more doctors that nothing was wrong.A New Approach to Women's HealthMedStudio is committed to changing these troubling statistics by implementing a patient-centered approach that prioritizes listening, understanding, and validating women's health concerns while focusing on identifying and treating root causes."At MedStudio, we believe every woman deserves to be heard and taken seriously when it comes to her health," said Cheryl Landwehr, Executive Director at MedStudio. "We're dedicated to providing comprehensive care that addresses the underlying causes of symptoms, including hormonal imbalances, rather than dismissing them or masking them with unnecessary prescriptions."Key Features of MedStudio's Initiative:• Root Cause Analysis: Thorough lab tests and a comprehensive evaluation of a patient's lifestyle that may be contributing to their overall health• Personalized Treatment Plans: Tailored approaches that go beyond one-size-fits-all solutions, addressing individual hormonal needs that may be contributing to symptoms• Ongoing Education: Regular training for staff on recognizing and preventing medical gaslightingEmpowering Women Through Holistic HealthcareMedStudio's approach aims to empower women to advocate for their health and receive the care they deserve. By addressing medical gaslighting head-on and focusing on root causes, including hormonal imbalances, MedStudio is setting a new standard in women's healthcare."We're not just treating symptoms; we're changing the conversation around women's health," added Ms. Landwehr. "Our goal is to create a healthcare experience where women feel validated, respected, and confident in their treatment plans, while addressing the underlying causes of their health concerns."MedStudio invites women who have experienced medical gaslighting, suspect hormonal imbalances, or are seeking a more comprehensive approach to their health to schedule a consultation and experience the difference firsthand.For more information about MedStudio and their approach to addressing root causes of women's health issues, visit www.medstudio.com

