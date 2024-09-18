Yacht Femme Unveils Inaugural Women’s Yachting Awards to Honor Outstanding Women in Yachting at METSTRADE
Honoring Excellence: The Premier Awards Celebrating Visionary Women in Yachting, Recognizing Achievements in Trailblazing, Rising Stars, and Entrepreneurship.
A Pioneering Event for the Industry
The Women’s Yachting Awards is set to be a major milestone in the industry, celebrating and elevating the achievements of women across all sectors of yachting. The awards are designed to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of these remarkable individuals. By spotlighting their achievements, the event aims to set a new benchmark for recognition and support, marking a transformative moment in the industry’s evolution.
Event Details
- Event Name: Women’s Yachting Awards
- Date: Tuesday, August 19th
- Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
- Location: METSTRADE, at RAI Amsterdam
- Event Host: Andrea Tagliaferro (Yacht Dame)
- Presented by: Yacht Femme
- Hosting Partner: METSTRADE
- Website: yachtfemme.com/awards
Event Highlights
- Keynote Address: Delivered by Eleonora Pitasso.
- Award Categories: Rising Star of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Trailblazer of the Year.
- Recognition: Honoring exceptional women in yachting across various sectors.
Judges
We are honored to have a distinguished panel of judges who will play a crucial role in evaluating the nominees and selecting the finalists for the Women’s Yachting Awards. Our judges include:
- Alessandra Di Palma
- Angelo Colombo
- Bob Denison
- Liliana Cerilo
- Naomi Daines
- Norma Trease
- Roberta Bresci
- Rose Damen
- Zach Nadler
Timeline
- Nominations Period: August 12th - October 1st
- Judging Period: October 2nd - October 25th
- Finalist Nomination Announcement: October 26th
- Award Ceremony: November 19th
About METSTRADE
METSTRADE is the world’s largest marine equipment trade show for the global leisure marine industry. Organised by RAI Amsterdam in cooperation with ICOMIA, METSTRADE’s target global audience includes yacht builders, naval architects, refit yards, distributors, dealers, wholesalers, captains, marina owners and marine equipment manufacturers. METSTRADE 2024 will run from 19-21 November 2024 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam – metstrade.com
About Yacht Femme
Founded in 2017, Yacht Femme highlights the achievements and contributions of women in the yachting industry. The Women’s Yachting Awards will be the pinnacle event for this field, made possible through the support and partnership with METSTRADE.
Acknowledgments
We extend our heartfelt thanks to Francesca Ragnetti for her tireless efforts and dedication in making the Women’s Yachting Awards a reality.
