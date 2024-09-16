AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. ("Amaya" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMYA.P), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), is pleased to announce that Arne Gulstene has been appointed to Amaya’s Board of Directors, effective September 11, 2024.



Mr. Gulstene served as Head of TSX Company Services at the TMX Group from September 2007 to November 2023. He holds an MBA in Financial Services from Dalhousie University, an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and a GPC.D designation from the Governance Professionals of Canada and is a fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers (FICB). Mr. Gulstene has been a director of the Governance Professionals of Canada since August 2018 and has served as Vice Chair since 2022 and consults for various private and public entities. Prior to his role at TMX Group, Mr. Gulstene spent 16 years in banking and financial services. His expertise includes corporate governance, AI governance, executive management, ESG strategy, investor relations, disclosure, corporate development, and capital markets.

About Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.

Amaya is a Capital Pool Company within the meaning of TSXV Policy 2.4, has not commenced commercial operations, and has no assets other than cash.

