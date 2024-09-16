Boba Network Joins the Superchain Ecosystem, Ushering in a New Era of Interoperability and Decentralization

Boba Network's integration into the Superchain ecosystem strengthens its position as a leader in blockchain scalability and decentralization.

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Network, a multichain layer 2 built on the OP Stack and designed for intelligent hybrid applications enabled by HybridCompute, has joined the Superchain ecosystem, a horizontally scalable network of chains that share security, a communication layer, and an open-source development stack. This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone in Boba Network’s journey to enhance blockchain interoperability and scalability, unlocking new possibilities for decentralized applications (DApps) and real-world connectivity. By joining the Superchain, Boba Network ramps up its commitment to a decentralized, open, and accessible blockchain landscape.

The Superchain ecosystem embodies a collaborative vision for the future of blockchain technology. It is designed to create a unified web of layer-2 solutions (L2s) that work together to scale Ethereum and other blockchains without compromising decentralization, security, and user-centric design. Boba Network’s decision to integrate into this ecosystem is a natural progression in its mission to build an accessible and interoperable blockchain space for all.

One of the major contributions from Boba Network to the Superchain Ecosystem is its development work on Erigon as its execution client, further strengthening the network’s resilience and fostering innovation and creativity without abandoning Ethereum’s core engineering values. Additionally, Boba Network has open-sourced a method to configure L2 OP Stack chains to use custom gas tokens, including the capability to bridge ETH, based on Optimism’s Custom Fee Token.

Alan Chiu, CEO of Enya Labs, a core contributor to Boba Network: “The Superchain supercharges Boba Network’s mission to be the home of intelligent hybrid applications that span use cases such as generative AI, DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets (RWA). We are excited to collaborate with the Optimism team to continue contributing to Boba Network and empowering developers with the resources they need to thrive on the network and in the Superchain ecosystem such as the Boba Liftoff Accelerator.”



“The Superchain ecosystem is home to visionary builders at the forefront of blockchain innovation, and we’re pleased to welcome Boba Network into the fold. Boba’s unique hybrid approach brings new potential for smarter applications and broader adoption, and we look forward to their growth on the OP Stack,” said Smit Vachhani, Business Development Lead at Optimism Unlimited



Why Boba Network Chose the Superchain



Boba Network’s decision to integrate into the Superchain ecosystem is driven by its commitment to decentralization, interoperability, scalability and efficiency. It ensures a secure and equitable network for all users.

The Superchain’s vision of interconnected rollups and L2s complements Boba Network’s mission to facilitate seamless communication between different blockchains, providing users with a more integrated and cohesive experience.

As part of the Superchain, Boba Network will benefit from enhanced scalability and efficiency, which are critical for meeting the growing demand for blockchain applications. This integration allows for faster transaction speeds and lower fees, solidifying Boba Network’s position as a leading L2 solution.

What This Means for Boba Network Users

The integration into the Superchain ecosystem offers enhanced user experience, greater security, expanded development opportunities and a network of projects to the Boba Network ecosystem.

The Superchain’s extensive network enables a more seamless and efficient user experience for Boba users, including faster transactions and lower costs. The combined security efforts of the Superchain will enhance the safety and reliability of Boba Network, protecting users’ assets and data. Users can also explore existing Superchain ecosystem projects deployed on Boba Network, such as Pyth, Symbiosis, and Oku Trade, with more exciting developments to come.

Developers on Boba Network can now leverage a larger pool of resources and tools available within the Superchain ecosystem, fostering innovation and accelerating project development.

Boba Network’s Commitment to Innovation

Boba Network has consistently been at the forefront of blockchain innovation. With unique features like HybridCompute™ technology, decentralized, verifiable random function (DVRF), and account abstraction, Boba Network continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the decentralized world. The integration with the Superchain ecosystem amplifies these strengths, enabling Boba to support a broader range of real-world applications and use cases in areas like DeFi, gaming, AI, and RWA.

About Boba

Boba Network is an optimistic-based multichain layer-2 scaling solution that aims to unlock the potential of roll-up technology and enable more flexible blockchain communication. The protocol is fully compatible with EVM-based tools and has already deployed multichain support for Ethereum and BNB, supporting lightning-fast transactions and fees anywhere from 40-100X less than the respective layer-1. Boba Network is powered by HybridCompute™ technology that brings the power of Web2 on-chain, with smarter smart contracts that allow visionary developers to leverage off-chain compute and real-world data to build hybrid dApps that connect people to the future of blockchain applications. Learn more: https://boba.network/



