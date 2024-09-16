Joachim Kunkel Joins Arteris Board of Directors

Proven semiconductor intellectual property executive to provide industry insights

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Joachim Kunkel will join its Board of Directors. Mr. Kunkel most recently served as the General Manager of the Intellectual Property (IP) business unit at Synopsys where he grew Synopsys’ IP revenue to over $1.5 billion, making Synopsys the second largest semiconductor IP company in the world. With three decades of experience at Synopsys, Mr. Kunkel brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Arteris.

Prior to joining Synopsys, Joachim Kunkel co-founded and served as managing director of CADIS GmbH, where he played a pivotal role in its early success by contributing to engineering, sales and marketing. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Aachen University of Technology, where he focused his research on system-level simulation techniques for digital signal processing.

"I am honored to join the Arteris Board of Directors and to contribute to the company’s continued growth and innovative leadership in system IP. It’s exciting to join at this moment in time when AI is driving complexity in SoC designs, grounding system IP as a necessary technology for product performance and fast innovation cycles," said Joachim Kunkel. "I look forward to working alongside Arteris’ talented board and executive team to fuel the company’s continued growth and evolution as a leader in system IP."

"We are thrilled to welcome Joachim Kunkel to our Board of Directors," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "His extensive experience in IP and the semiconductor industry, coupled with his visionary leadership at Synopsys, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and innovate to meet the evolving needs of the market."

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com .

