S. 4697, Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2024

S. 4697 would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to provide information and training on cybersecurity threats to health care providers. The bill also would require CISA, HHS, and the Governmental Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of those efforts. For purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes the bill will be enacted in 2025.

