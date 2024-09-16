Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,963 in the last 365 days.

S. 4715, Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2024

S. 4715 would require the National Cyber Director to develop a plan for the federal government to establish a cybersecurity training institute. The bill would require that the plan include recommendations for in-person and virtual courses for federal cyber professionals. For purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes the bill will be enacted in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 4715, Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more