S. 4715, Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2024

S. 4715 would require the National Cyber Director to develop a plan for the federal government to establish a cybersecurity training institute. The bill would require that the plan include recommendations for in-person and virtual courses for federal cyber professionals. For purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes the bill will be enacted in 2025.

