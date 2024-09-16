H.R. 1352, Increasing Access to Biosimilars Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 233 227 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 233 227 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 0 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No The bill would Direct the Department of Health and Human Services to implement a demonstration project that would increase Medicare payment rates for biosimilar products covered under Medicare Part B Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increasing Medicare payment rates for biosimilars

Preventing increases in cost sharing for beneficiaries Areas of significant uncertainty include Predicting payment rates under the demonstration

Identifying which biosimilars would be used in the demonstration

Projecting effects on biosimilar use and prices after the demonstration

