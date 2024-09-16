H.R. 1352, Increasing Access to Biosimilars Act of 2023
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
233
227
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
233
227
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
0
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Direct the Department of Health and Human Services to implement a demonstration project that would increase Medicare payment rates for biosimilar products covered under Medicare Part B
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Increasing Medicare payment rates for biosimilars
- Preventing increases in cost sharing for beneficiaries
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Predicting payment rates under the demonstration
- Identifying which biosimilars would be used in the demonstration
- Projecting effects on biosimilar use and prices after the demonstration
