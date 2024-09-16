Submit Release
H.R. 1352, Increasing Access to Biosimilars Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

233

227

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

233

227

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

0

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Direct the Department of Health and Human Services to implement a demonstration project that would increase Medicare payment rates for biosimilar products covered under Medicare Part B
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Increasing Medicare payment rates for biosimilars
  • Preventing increases in cost sharing for beneficiaries
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Predicting payment rates under the demonstration
  • Identifying which biosimilars would be used in the demonstration
  • Projecting effects on biosimilar use and prices after the demonstration

