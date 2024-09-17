Aviation Week Network's MRO Europe, the region’s largest MRO event, makes its debut in Barcelona, October 22-24

MRO Europe

The 26th edition of the exhibition and conference takes place in Barcelona for the first time, and a record attendance is expected.

This year will mark our 26th year and the largest MRO Europe in the event’s history. MRO Europe offers attendees unparalleled access to buyers and other decision makers.” — Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s MRO Europe (#MROE), the region’s largest gathering of the aviation aftermarket , will be held October 22-24 at Fira de Barcelona. The 26th edition of the exhibition and conference takes place in Barcelona for the first time, and a record attendance is expected.With more than 580 exhibitors, 10,000 attendees from 86 countries, nearly 40 expert speakers, and a senior level attendee profile from airlines, OEMs, MROs, suppliers, lessors, and service providers, MRO Europe provides genuine opportunities for those looking to do business in the commercial aviation aftermarket. More than 1,000 vetted buyers from airline operators and engine/aircraft lessors will be represented at the event, both as speakers at the conference and as attendees to the exhibition.The senior level conference, happening October 22-23, will give attendees a chance to hear from industry experts and join a C-level audience in debating the future of the industry. The sessions are a mix of presentations and panel discussions on the industry’s hottest topics including Nearshoring vs. Offshoring, Supply Chain Challenges, Production Disruptions, ESG Requirements, Managing Downtime and Future Fleet Plans, Implementing Advanced Technologies, and more.The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives including speakers from Aer Lingus, Air Europa, Iberia, SAS-Scandinavian Airline System, and more. See the agenda here: https://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html The exhibition hall, open October 23-24, features content at the free-to-attend Go Live! Theatre, with two full days of sessions on the exhibition floor. More than 580 exhibitors represent all levels of the supply chain and feature solution providers from around the globe. For a full list of exhibitors, see here: https://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/en/exhibition/exhibitor-list.html “This year will mark our 26th year and the largest MRO Europe in the event’s history. MRO Europe offers attendees unparalleled access to buyers and other decision makers, as well as insight on the unique challenges facing the industry,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are delighted to bring the event for the first time to Barcelona.”See here to register for MRO Europe: https://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/en/register.html Platinum Sponsors include Delta TechOps, HEICO, Pratt & Whitney, SETNA iO, and StandardAero. See here for a full list of MRO Europe Sponsors: https://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/en/sponsors/sponsors.html Exhibition Hall hours are:• Wednesday, October 23, 9:30-17:30• Thursday, October 24, 9:30-16:00Conference hours are:• Tuesday, October 22, 9:30–17:30• Wednesday, October 23, 10:00-13.30ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

