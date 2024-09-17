Candidates for NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Meet in Their First Forum to Discuss Vision for Public Schools

Public Schools First NC

Candidates in the high profile race for North Carolina's next state superintendent met to make their case for the future of public schools.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The race for North Carolina’s next state superintendent of public instruction has drawn national attention due to the extreme views of candidate Michelle Morrow. In a highly anticipated forum, candidates Maurice (Mo) Green and Michelle Morrow met in person for the first time last weekend to address questions ranging from school safety, teacher pay and recruitment, and private school vouchers to their vision for public schools across North Carolina. The forum was organized by Public Schools First NC and the NC PTA. It was moderated by Jeff Tiberii, co-host of Due South, WUNC’s daily radio program.Although both candidates agreed that local districts should be freed from the state calendar law, that educators should be paid more, and that better school safety measures are needed, their approach to addressing challenges facing the state’s schools differed substantially on many issues.Morrow pushed for more focus on academics, claiming that too much time was being spent on CRT (Critical Race Theory), DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) and SEL (Social Emotional Learning). She emphasized the need for more school safety and would push to have two school resource officers at each school.Morrow, a former nurse, began homeschooling her children when the family lived in Texas. She continued homeschooling them when they returned to North Carolina.Green cited his experience as superintendent of Guilford County Schools, the third largest district in the state, emphasizing the academic successes his leadership fostered along with a strong focus on student character development. During his tenure at Guilford, the district was named a National District of Character. (1) He pointed to Morrow’s previous social media posts advocating for violence against former President Obama , Governor Roy Cooper, and others as evidence that she does not have the character needed to lead the state’s schools.The candidates differed in their views on the state’s private school voucher program. Green said that while he had no objections to private school or homeschooling, he believed the funds currently being spent on vouchers should be spent on public schools to address pressing needs such as teacher raises and hiring more teacher assistants.Morrow stated that public schools are being funded at adequate levels and the focus should be on making sure the dollars are spent efficiently and effectively. She supports using tax dollars to fund the private or public education selected by parents.Visit publicschoolsfirstnc.org/forum to learn more about the candidates and watch the forum here (1) National District of Character: https://www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&ModuleInstanceID=105191&ViewID=7b97f7ed-8e5e-4120-848f-a8b4987d588f&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=85734&PageID=54506

