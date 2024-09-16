Submit Release
APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Nov. 22, 2024, to stockholders of record on Oct. 22, 2024, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Investor:   (281) 302-2286   Gary Clark
Media:   (713) 296-7276   Alexandra Franceschi
Website:   www.apacorp.com    
         

