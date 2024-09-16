Toll Brothers Announces Chambray at LoSo Now Open in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Chambray at LoSo , a brand-new townhome community, is now open for sale in Charlotte, North Carolina. The luxury, low-maintenance community is within walking distance of the trendy shops and restaurants of the bustling Lower South End neighborhood. The Sales Center for Chambray at LoSo is now open at the nearby Toll Brothers Tremont Station community located at 547 West Tremont Avenue in Charlotte.



Located in the heart of Charlotte, Chambray at LoSo will feature 82 new Toll Brothers townhomes with modern architectural design and sophisticated finishes. Home buyers will be able to choose from three distinct four-story townhome designs. Homes range from 1,590 to 2,000+ square feet of luxury living space and feature 2 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, two-car garages, and highly sought-after rooftop terraces with stunning city views. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of Designer Appointed Collections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are thrilled to introduce our newest townhome collection, Chambray at LoSo, to the vibrant LoSo area of Charlotte,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “With unparalleled access to exceptional dining and entertainment options, all seamlessly connected via light rail to Uptown, this is an exciting location in a vibrant neighborhood.”

The new Chambray at LoSo community is located at 463 Blairhill Road in Charlotte. Homeowners will enjoy proximity to Interstates 77 and 277. Abundant parks, recreation spaces, and greenway trails are also located nearby.

For more information on Chambray at LoSo, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 232-1719 or visit ChambrayAtLoSo.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

