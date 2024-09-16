Inspirato Partners with Tonal to Elevate Its Luxury Homes with Cutting-Edge Fitness Technology

The luxury vacation club is set to install Tonal’s revolutionary trainer in select vacation homes across the portfolio.

Inspirato is excited to announce a new partnership with Tonal, the world’s smartest strength training system, to install the innovative Tonal trainer in select Inspirato vacation homes.

Inspirato members are eligible for an exclusive discount on the purchase of their own Tonal trainer.

This partnership is a reflection of Inspirato’s commitment to curating unforgettable experiences, continuously upgrading its luxury properties with premium amenities, and partnering with leading brands.



DENVER, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the members-only luxury vacation club, is excited to announce its new partnership with Tonal, the world’s smartest strength training system. This collaboration brings the innovative Tonal trainer to select Inspirato homes, giving members a blend of luxury living and high-performance fitness.

Starting this month, Tonal trainers will be installed in Inspirato’s luxury vacation homes in destinations such as Palm Springs, Vail, and Hilton Head. Whether members want to kick off a new fitness routine or keep up their workouts while on vacation, they’ll have access to cutting-edge fitness equipment in the comfort of their luxury vacation home.

“As a company, we're always looking for ways to enhance the Inspirato experience, and partnering with Tonal is a natural fit,” said Cody Holloway, Vice President of Strategy at Inspirato. “Our members value convenience and innovation, and now they can enjoy the world’s smartest home gym in some of the world’s best vacation homes.”

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Inspirato members are eligible for an exclusive discount on the purchase of their own Tonal at-home trainer as an ongoing member benefit.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Tonal

Tonal is the most intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Since its inception in 2015, Tonal has been transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Tonal combines world-class data science, computer vision, AI and instructor-led content to help members push past plateaus and achieve results. Tonal offers more than three thousand coach-led, on demand and live workouts across a number of fitness categories including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, mobility, and more.

