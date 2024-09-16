Opening of Macao Union Hospital crucial milestone for Macao's healthcare services

MACAU, September 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said the Macao Union Hospital was an important collaborative effort between Macao and the mainland regarding healthcare services, developed under the “One country, two systems” principle. The project marked a significant milestone in Macao’s healthcare services, helping to optimise further the city's healthcare system, he added.

Mr Ho made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Island Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, also known as Macao Union Hospital.

The Macao Union Hospital, established by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government with the support of the country, is a large-scale public healthcare institution providing comprehensive medical services. It is operated and managed in collaboration with Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

In his speech, Mr Ho said that – after years of planning by the MSAR Government, and concerted efforts from all parties involved – the Macao Union Hospital had commenced trial operations on 20 December 2023. After approximately six months of adjustments, the Macao Union Hospital officially was starting operations today, he added. The official launch of the Macao Union Hospital this year held special significance, as it coincided with the “double celebration” of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.

With a goal of becoming an internationally influential, first-class medical centre based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Macao Union Hospital aimed to meet the demand for medical services in Southeast Asia, stated Mr Ho. He added that the institution would also enhance Macao’s capacity to provide critical care and specialist medical services, thus effectively improving the health and overall well-being of Macao residents, and comprehensively elevating the quality and standard of medical care in the city.

Under the brand image of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, along with the support of its top-class medical professionals and management, and access to its medical technology and resources, the quality of specialised healthcare services in Macao would be significantly improved by the Macao Union Hospital. Within the framework of the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification, the new medical institution would promote further the development of Macao's “big health” industry and foster medical exchanges and cooperation between Macao and the international community, said Mr Ho.

With the establishment of the Macao Union Hospital, Macao would integrate further into the national strategy regarding the development of the Greater Bay Area, making use of the MSAR’s unique regional advantages to promote the development of high-end medical tourism and other healthcare-related industries. At the same time, the new facility would promote the development of medical education in Macao, advance the transformation of medical research into clinical practice, and enhance Macao's “golden business card” regarding the city’s status as an international metropolis.

Vice Minister of the National Health Commission, Mr Cao Xuetao, also delivered a speech at today’s opening ceremony.

The National Health Commission had always attached great importance to, and strongly supported, the development of Hong Kong and Macao, under the advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, in a bid to promote further the integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the overall national health development strategy. Such effort included establishing in the two SARs internationally recognised hubs for talent aggregation, with Hong Kong and Macao playing a more significant role in the country's opening-up efforts, said Mr Cao.

The Macao Union Hospital was a special project that embodied the implementation of the Central Government's directives for Macao, promoting the practical application of the “One country, two systems” principle regarding healthcare services. It represented an important public welfare initiative by the MSAR Government and a significant step by Peking Union Medical College Hospital regarding contribution to the advancement of the “Healthy China” initiative long-term strategic plan.

The official commencement of operations by the Macao Union Hospital marked a new starting point, stated Mr Cao. He called on all staff members at the new facility to remain true to their original aspirations and values, relying on the strength of Peking Union Medical College Hospital’s expertise to perform services rooted in Macao. The goals were to better serve the medical needs of the broader Macao population and promote the development of Macao’s healthcare sector, as well as the city’s appropriate economic diversification. The Macao Union Hospital should also devote further effort to achieve the strategic positioning of facing the Greater Bay Area and radiating to Southeast Asia, while becoming an internationally influential medical centre.

The National Health Commission would continue to support the MSAR Government in playing a leading role in this endeavour, while guiding the Peking Union Medical College Hospital to have an active role in the operational management of the Macao Union Hospital, by making use of its valuable resources. This concerted effort would serve as a powerful force driving the project to take root and thrive, making a significant contribution to the health and well-being of Macao people, said Mr Cao.

The President of Peking Union Medical College Hospital and Honorary Consultant of the Macao Union Hospital, Ms Zhang Shuyang, also made a speech at the launch ceremony.

Ms Zhang said the completion and operation of the Macao Union Hospital was part of Peking Union Medical College Hospital’s mission regarding the fulfilment of its social responsibility under a national effort by the country’s public hospitals, with a focus on the well-being of Macao people. Looking forward, Peking Union Medical College Hospital would uphold its commitment to focus on people’s health and make good use of the hospital facilities to develop further Macao’s medical capacity in the field of complicated, critical and rare diseases, as well as help improve Macao’s ability to diagnose and treat complicated and severe diseases.

Ms Zhang emphasised the importance of the new hospital remaining open and inclusive, integrating the Peking Union brand culture closely with Macao’s unique advantages of being backed by the motherland and connected to the world. Through intensive collaboration between medical practice, industry, academia, and research, efforts would be focused on establishing a first-class medical centre with international influence. With firm confidence, the hospital’s management would mobilise available resources, gather a top-class medical team, recruit and train talented medical professionals, and support the long-term growth of Macao's healthcare sector.

Guests attending today’s opening ceremony included: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Huang Liuquan; member of the Office Leadership of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xiang Bin; Acting Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Sun Xiangyang; the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison, Mr Yu Changjiang; the President of the Legislative Assembly of the MSAR, Mr Kou Hoi In; and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the MSAR Government, Ms Ao Ieong U.

Following the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive and the other guests toured the hospital's general wards, day wards, and specialty outpatient clinics, receiving detailed briefings on the available advanced medical facilities and equipment.

The Macao Union Hospital covers a land area of approximately 76,000 square metres, with a total built area of about 308,000 square metres. It is equipped with 852 beds and 26 operating rooms. The complex includes the Macao Hospital; the Logistics and Support Building; the Residential Building for Staff; the Administration and Multi-Services Building; and the Central Laboratory Building.

This project represents an important cooperation initiative in the field of healthcare services between the MSAR and the mainland under the “One country, two systems” framework. After three years of preparation, it has officially commenced operations, marking a new phase in the development of Macao’s healthcare sector, with a goal of providing higher-quality, more advanced, comprehensive medical services.

The Macao Union Hospital will align its development with the MSAR Government's “1+4” strategy regarding appropriate economic diversification, aiming to become a first-class medical centre with international influence, based in the Greater Bay Area, and with a reach to Southeast Asia.