Celebrating Constitution Day: A Legacy of Justice and Liberty

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy

On September 17, 2024, Americans will mark the 247th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution. We celebrate this day to remind ourselves of our constitutional rights so that we may cherish and — if necessary — assert them.

On this Constitution Day, let us remember this:

You, me, and all citizens of the United States have inalienable rights protected by the United States Constitution.

We have the right to practice the religion of our own choosing.

We have the right to speak what is on our minds.

We have the right to make demands of our government.

And we have the right to a jury of our peers.

These and other rights were not yet guaranteed during that hot, muggy summer of 1787 when 55 of our founding fathers met in Philadelphia to write an entirely new blueprint for a system of self-government.

No other nation at that time had a written constitution, let alone a fundamental document that limited the power of government and enshrined the rights of individuals.

The Constitutional Convention gave us a republic, a system of government in which citizens hold the power and elect representatives to implement that authority under the parameters specified by the Constitution.

In hindsight, one of the most important contributions of our founding fathers was establishing a way to update or amend the Constitution. That is exactly what the new Congress did as soon as it was formed, when it enshrined the personal rights of citizens in the first ten amendments to the Constitution known as the Bill of Rights.

Constitution Day is rooted in local celebrations; some called it Citizenship Day, while others named it “I am an American Day.” It was not until 2004 that it was officially recognized as Constitution Day, unifying all of us in remembering the Constitution, the rights it guarantees, and the responsibilities we as American citizens have to protect it.

The significance of Constitution Day cannot be overstated. It serves as a moment for reflection on the enduring legacy of the Constitution, which has been instrumental in shaping the American republic. This charter document has evolved through amendments to address the changing needs of society, ensuring that it remains relevant and just.

The judiciary plays a crucial role in upholding the Constitution. Our duty is to interpret and uphold constitutional principles, ensuring that justice is administered fairly and impartially. Judicial independence is essential in maintaining the rule of law, as it allows us to make decisions free from external pressures. Landmark cases such as Brown v. Board of Education and Miranda v. Arizona exemplify the judiciary's role in protecting constitutional rights.

Civic education is fundamental to fostering an informed citizenry. Comprehensive civic education programs and initiatives by the courts are essential to educating the public about the judiciary and the Constitution. Schools and community organizations play a vital role in promoting civic knowledge, ensuring that future generations understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

However, contemporary challenges to constitutional principles persist. Constitutional rights and liberties are continually tested, and the judiciary must respond vigilantly to these challenges. It is our collective responsibility to protect constitutional freedoms and remain ever vigilant against any encroachments on these rights.

I urge all citizens to know their constitutional rights. I challenge you to do more than sit on the sidelines of the Republic. Read at least two judicial opinions a year and decide for yourself. Without your confidence in our system of justice, we are all in peril.

Let us celebrate Constitution Day by reaffirming our commitment to the principles set forth in this enduring document and by participating in the democratic processes that sustain our republic. Together, we can ensure that the United States Constitution continues to be a beacon of justice and liberty for all.