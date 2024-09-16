Mindatorium will Toast Members & Dignitaries at its Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony in Beverly Hills on September 26th

Mindatorium Logo Writers Guild Theater Entrance Writers Guild Theater Stage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mindatorium Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony will celebrate Mindatorium, its Founders and Executive Members, content creators, industry leaders and dignitaries, and the growing core of Mindatorium’s Global Wealth Builder Affiliates who are spreading the Mindatorium platform to 5.1 billion people speaking 13 languages in 141 countries. The Mindatorium platform is live and fully functioning now and new content and features are being added daily as the company prepares for this upcoming event in Beverly Hills on September 26, 2024.

Mindatorium has carved a unique niche for its AI-driven media platform by integrating exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlight, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media.

Live Event in Beverly Hills

At this upcoming event, the company will introduce several new features and benefits of the platform that Mindatorium Founder and CEO Henning Morales promises will be “unique, exciting and revelatory”, The company will also present awards to individuals from areas including entertainment, media, technology and personal development who have made significant contributions to Mindatorium, Inc. and/or their specific industries.

The event will begin with photos, interviews, mingling and Red Carpet at 5:30, followed by the Grand Reveal and Awards presentations, and conclude with a post-ceremony reception. Mr. Morales will serve as the evening’s host and MC.

Honored guests and speakers will include:

Larry Namer is a Hollywood icon with over 50 years’ experience in the entertainment industry. He was a Co-Founder of E! Entertainment and went on to create and launch multiple other prominent entertainment companies including Steeplechase Media and Comscan Communications. Mr. Namer is currently President of Metan Global Entertainment Group, which focuses on entertainment for Chinese audiences, and Chairman of LJN Media, a development firm specializing in entertainment-related projects. Mr. Namer has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry, including Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2018 Hollywood Tribute Awards, 2019 Hollywood China Night, and 2020 French Riviera Film Festival; the Tribeca Disruptor Award at the Novus Summit; and The President's Award from the National Cable Television Association in 1989. Throughout his career, Larry Namer has consistently been at the forefront of media innovation, adapting to new technologies and market trends in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

Astrid Arens is an internationally renowned German speaker, visionary and “Master of Cognitive Neuroscience", with expertise spanning neuro-communication, sales, marketing and management. Known in the business world as “The Voice”, Ms. Arens has held over 1,000 lectures worldwide, reaching more than 100,000 listeners as she shares her insights and expertise on how people think, feel, act, and make decisions. She has consulted with global corporations including Procter & Gamble, Porsche, Audi and various international banks and insurance companies, and has received numerous prestigious awards and recognitions, including First German woman to win the Eden Achievement Award in 2017, Winner of the 1st international (female) Grand Speaker Slam in Los Angeles in 2016, and the Olympic Award from the World Film Institute. Ms. Arens is also the Founder of DIPESH USA-Africa-Europe (Digital International Platform for Environment, Sustainability & Humanity), which was honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award of the United States of America, presented by President Joe Biden, represented by Black People United Global Network. In addition, Ms. Arens was also honored as an individual for her global commitment to sustainability.

Andrea Wen is a creator, artist, activist and Writer/Director of the film "The Man Who Met GOD", the true-life story of a nuclear physicist who discovered GOD through his scientific discoveries of the Twin Universe. The film delivers a thought-provoking work that challenges viewers to consider the boundaries between the physical and metaphysical worlds and the tension between faith and reason. Ms. Wen is a prolific writer, having published her first novel and book of poems at the young age of 13 with over 90k readers, and her creative pursuits extend beyond writing to include screenwriting, acting, filmmaking, music, and design. She is trilingual in English, Spanish and Catalan, and her ability to work across multiple disciplines - from literature to film - reflects her unique perspective and innovative approach to exploring complex themes through various artistic mediums.

Charis Michelsen is an American actress, writer, inventor, former model, and make-up artist, who’s ranked number five out of the world’s top makeup artists. She’s built a diverse career leveraging her experiences to empower and educate others in the fashion and beauty industries. Ms. Michelsen’s early modeling career included work for notable brands like Levi's, Pepsi, Tommy Hilfiger, Dell, and Conair and appearances in magazines ranging from Mademoiselle, Paper, Glamour, Redbook, People, to Seventeen. As an actress, she has appeared in notable films including "High Art", "Bringing Out the Dead" (directed by Martin Scorsese), and "Wonder Boys.” Ms. Michelsen’s additional ventures include inventing the first Universal Beauty Standard System, which was used to create an artificial intelligence personal stylist; authoring two beauty books, which she also self-illustrated; and serving as Co-Editor and columnist for Elle Global Woman (EGW) Magazine and Bella Vida Magazine. She’ll be the host of a new, groundbreaking global TV project connected to a legendary Hollywood establishment and is currently in talks to star in film projects. Ms. Michelsen was awarded the Bemy Influencer Award for “Makeup Influencer of the Year 2023 and has received accolades by several publications such as Forbes, who wrote, “Her contributions to the beauty and fashion industry are commendable.” L.A. Weekly wrote, “Charis Michelsen is an award-winning beauty expert, author, inventor, actress, TV show host, and Hollywood royalty.” And Huffmag Magazine wrote that she’s “The Thomas Edison of fashion and beauty, [and] Hollywood’s beauty and fashion icon.”

Tickets Are Expected to Sell Out Soon

Space for this event is strictly limited and tickets must be secured in advance. The event is expected to sell out soon. However, as of this writing a limited number of tickets are still available. For current ticket information visit https://Mindatorium_Grand_Reveal.eventbrite.com.

About Mindatorium

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium’s unique new entertainment and personal development platform includes exciting and entertaining films and music, educational and motivational broadcast media, mentorship and coaching, success training, and a growing inspired user community. Mindatorium’s goal is to raise audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building by creating and delivering entertaining, inspirational and transformational content. All programming is advertising and commercial-free and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the program worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company’s revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to https://mindatorium.com.

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit https://mindatorium.com/pages/Wealth-Builder-Afffilate-Program.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Henning Morales, President c/o

admin@mindatorium.com

Phone: (213) 293-5657

https://mindatorium.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.