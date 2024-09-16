Service Experts Tunes into Make-A-Wish® Giving for National Tune Up Day

To celebrate National Tune Up Day on September 25, Service Experts will give $5 from every tune-up, drain cleaning and water heater flush to Make-A-Wish® America throughout the months of September and October

Richardson, TX, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate National Tune Up Day on September 25, Service Experts will give $5 from every tune-up, drain cleaning and water heater flush to Make-A-Wish® America throughout the months of September and October. The contribution of up to $40,000 from Service Experts continues a relationship started in 2018 with Make-A-Wish America that has led to more than $1.5 million in total giving to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Getting to see the power of a wish for a child and their family has been the highlight of our partnership with Make-A-Wish America – we’ve had the honor of getting to personally grant 27 wishes in that time,” said Dave Moody, Chief Marketing Officer of Service Experts. “National Tune Up Day and the weeks around it have our technicians in even more people’s homes, giving them the perfect opportunity to highlight the work Make-A-Wish is doing with help from our network of more than 100 service centers.”

Most recently, Service Experts participated in a wish reveal with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana to a 12-year-old with a respiratory disorder to Hawaii with her family. Earlier this year, the company also had the honor of Linda Pauling, co-founder of Make-A-Wish, joining them for a wish reveal at their annual meeting in Orlando. A wish experience can be a game-changer, impacting not only the wish kids, but also their families, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits and encourages the belief in the impossible, giving kids the strength to fight against—and even overcome—a critical illness.

"Make-A-Wish relies on the generosity of individuals and organizations, like Service Experts, to close the gap in the number of children waiting for their wishes to be granted," said Leslie Motter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "For the past seven years, Service Experts has ensured that when children are dealing with unplanned hospital stays and uncomfortable treatments, they can count on a wish to help them replace anxiety with hope and reclaim a piece of their childhood."

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 375,000 wishes nationwide to children battling critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters like Service Experts advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is the leading provider of total home comfort; including, HVAC and plumbing repair, maintenance, new equipment sales, solar energy solutions and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is the largest total home comfort company in the US, with more than 100 locations serving approximately 3,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

