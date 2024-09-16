Rancho Obi-Wan’s Saturday October 5 Fundraiser at Seattle’s MoPOP Set to Be a Galactic Event for Star Wars Fans

October 5 MoPOP Star Wars Party for Rancho Obi-Wan Skywalker Wines from the vineyard of Star Wars Creator George Lucas Rare original art from Star Wars will be auctioned including this R2D2 work

October 5, Seattle's iconic Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) hosts party to benefit nonprofit Rancho Obi-Wan: world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia.

Rancho Obi-Wan presents Star Wars collectibles and works of art, including fan-made pieces, to inspire others to be imaginative, creative, seek information and learn new crafts.” — Steve Sansweet

SEATTLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…..” Actually, not far away, and coming up on Saturday, October 5, fans of the Star Wars universe are gearing up for an out-of-this-world experience as the acclaimed nonprofit Rancho Obi-Wan (www.ranchoobiwan.org) home to the world’s largest Star Wars memorabilia collection as confirmed by The Guinness World Records, hosts a special fundraiser at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP). This rare one-night-only event includes food, drink, an exhibit of “Star Wars Inspired Guitars” and of course, opportunities to buy and bid at auction on rare Star Wars collectibles. Special guest emcee for the evening is noted Star Wars Super Fan and online influencer Mark Daniel. At the end of the evening, Rancho Obi-Wan will be making a major announcement about the future of the collection.

“The Force is strong with this event, and strong with our legions of fans from the light and dark side who support our mission,” said Steve Sansweet, who founded the nonprofit Rancho Obi-Wan in 2011. “Our mission is to inspire people by showcasing the collection and promoting a warm, joyous, inclusive environment for a fun, authentic fan experience, Rancho Obi-Wan presents collectibles and works of art, including fan-made pieces, to inspire others to be imaginative, creative, seek information and learn new crafts.”

The highly anticipated October 5 event at MoPOP marks a significant milestone—the first fundraiser held outside the museum’s Petaluma, California base since 2018. Located just north of San Francisco, thousands of people have experienced the collection, which now comprises a fan base from 59 countries.

“Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is the perfect spot for this event,” Sansweet continued. “Their collection which includes significant sci-fi elements is sure to delight our attendees. Plus, where else can you take a monorail to a party.”

The evening promises to be a true celebration of Star Wars fandom, with a variety of immersive experiences planned. Attendees will be treated to passed appetizers, a grazing bar, and a dessert bar, all while mingling among iconic Star Wars props and costumes in MoPOP’s extensive galleries. The event will also feature a special exhibit from Rancho Obi-Wan, showcasing Star Wars-themed guitars that are sure to strike a chord with fans of all ages.

“Rancho Obi-Wan is more than just a collection: It’s a celebration of the creativity and passion that Star Wars has inspired in millions of fans worldwide,” said special guest emcee Daniel, the energetic and beloved host of Star Wars Celebration events. “I’m thrilled to be part of an event that brings this incredible community together.”

The evening’s program includes both a live and silent auction, offering attendees the chance to take home rare and unique Star Wars collectibles. Sansweet emphasized the importance of this event in preserving the museum’s vast collection.

“Rancho Obi-Wan is a testament to the enduring legacy of Star Wars, and this fundraiser is crucial in helping us continue to share that legacy with fans for generations to come,” he said. “This collection is, truly, a global treasure of galactic proportions.

Among the items being auctioned off, and included in some of the ticket prices, are special “Rancho Obi-Wan Star Wars Experiences” such as: exclusive tours of private Star Wars collections, including those belonging to Rancho Obi-Wan’s Vice President, Gus Lopez, as well as longtime Star Wars collectors Rancho Obi-Wan board member, Lisa Stevens, and Vic Wertz. These tours, paired with a Skywalker Vineyards wine tasting, offer a rare glimpse into the personal treasures of some of the most dedicated Star Wars collectors in the world. Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) known for its dedication to pop culture, provides the perfect venue for this galactic gathering.

“Our museum is dedicated to providing immersive experiences that inspire and connect diverse communities, which made hosting Rancho Obi-Wan’s fundraiser at MoPOP a natural fit,” said Jacob McMurray, MoPOP Chief Collections + Exhibitions Officer. “We’re honored to partner with Rancho Obi-Wan on an evening showcasing the beloved Star Wars franchise and to raise money for an important cause.”

As guests explore the galleries and participate in the evening’s events, they will also have the opportunity to take photos with life-sized Star Wars characters, ensuring that every moment of the evening is filled with memories to last a lifetime.

Tickets for the fundraiser are priced at $350, with a special rate of $300 for Rancho Obi-Wan members. For those looking to enhance their experience, add-on tickets for the exclusive collection tours are available for $550. All proceeds from the event will support Rancho Obi-Wan’s mission to preserve and share the world’s most comprehensive Star Wars collection. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://ranchoobiwan.org/fundraiser2024/

