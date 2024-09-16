'Put the Guns Down': Terry C. Carney, Sr.'s Award-Winning Documentary Set to Make Impact at Cannes

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Terry C. Carney, Sr.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic ," a powerful documentary directed by Terry C. Carney, Sr. , has been making waves in the film festival circuit, earning seven prestigious awards for its compelling exploration of gun violence and mental health. This groundbreaking film has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike, sparking conversations on one of the most pressing issues facing communities worldwide.Since its debut, "Put the Guns Down" has received accolades from film festivals around the globe. Among its honors are:• Black August Film Festivals: Best Feature Documentary• San Diego Movie Awards: Best Director Documentary Feature• Marina del Rey Film Festival: Best Editing Feature Documentary• International Independent Film Awards: Platinum Winner• Remember the Future: World Film Festival in Cannes: Best Cause-Driven Film• Impact Docs Awards: Award of Merit Special Mention: Documentary Feature• Religious Faith International Film Festival: Official SelectionThis impressive list of awards highlights the film's impact and importance, solidifying its place as a critical voice in the conversation about gun violence and mental health.“Put the Guns Down” is not just a film; it's a movement. Through heart-wrenching testimonies from families affected by gun violence and expert insights into the mental health crisis, Carney’s documentary dives deep into the complexities of this global epidemic. It goes beyond merely highlighting the problem, aiming to drive change, provide hope, and spark a crucial dialogue about mental health and community healing.Terry C. Carney, Sr.'s dedication to this project stems from a deep-rooted desire to create a platform for those often silenced by the cycle of violence. By focusing on the mental health factors contributing to gun violence, the film challenges audiences to look beyond the weapons themselves and address the underlying issues plaguing our communities.The momentum of “Put the Guns Down” continues to build as it prepares to be showcased at the Remember the Future World Film Festival in Cannes on May 19, 2025. This prestigious event will present the film to an esteemed global audience of distributors and investors, further amplifying its call to action. The screening in Cannes signifies an important step in bringing this critical conversation to a wider audience, offering a unique opportunity to engage with leaders, influencers, and decision-makers in the fight against gun violence.Carney remarks, "This film is about more than just raising awareness; it's about driving change and sparking conversations that lead to real solutions. We are in the midst of a critical crisis in communities worldwide, but by addressing mental health and promoting community healing, we can begin to turn the tide."“Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic” is an urgent, timely exploration of a crisis that demands attention. Its success on the festival circuit is a testament to the film's ability to resonate with audiences and inspire meaningful dialogue. As it heads to Cannes, the film is poised to continue its journey of impact, advocating for a safer, more compassionate world.For more information about “Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic” visit www.terryccarneysr.com

