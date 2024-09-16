Superstar X Humbly Presents LOVE 2024: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation

LOVE 2024: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation

(re)Connecting throughout Turtle Island, LOVE 2024 cultivates understanding and healing through virtual Truth Talks, Art Shows, and Superstar X Magazine.

Love is who you are when you have forgiven yourself and really love yourself.” — Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby, Two-Spirit Cree Knowledge Keeper

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superstar X, a collective of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who are dedicated to social change, humbly presents the launch of LOVE 2024, a summit dedicated to advancing Truth and (re)Conciliation across Turtle Island. In commemoration of Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and Orange Shirt Day, LOVE 2024 launches on September 30th and continues until December 10, 2024, offering a series of virtual and in-person events.LOVE 2024 builds on the success of LOVE 2022 and continues the mission of Superstar X to co-create spaces for meaningful conversations and creative expression that promote (re)connecting, (un)learning, and healing. The summit will feature a range of activities, including virtual Truth Talks, Art Shows, and the publication of a special edition of Superstar X Magazine , all designed to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people for Truth and (re)Conciliation.Nicole Weatherly, founder of Superstar X, shares, "LOVE 2024 is about more than just (un)learning the Truth—it’s about creating a collective path forward where Indigenous and non-Indigenous people can come together in the spirit of (re)Conciliation. We are honoured to have Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby, a Two-Spirit Cree Knowledge Keeper, Artist, Activist, Public Speaker, Author, and Actor guiding our efforts and contributing her wisdom to this important work."Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of LOVE 2024. Her guidance helps to ensure that the summit remains grounded in Indigenous teachings and values, providing a space where all participants can engage in the (re)connecting and (un)learning necessary for genuine (re)conciliation.LOVE 2024's events include:- Truth Talks: A series of online discussions where speakers share their personal stories and insights on the journey towards Truth and (re)Conciliation.- Art Shows: Hosted in The X Gallery, these virtual reality (VR) exhibitions will feature works by Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists exploring themes of identity, justice, and healing.- Superstar X Magazine: A special edition dedicated to the summit, featuring articles, visual art, and additional content that amplify the voices of Indigenous people and their allies.LOVE 2024 is not only a platform for creative expression but also a call to action. Superstar X is dedicated to actualizing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action, particularly Call to Action #92, which urges the corporate sector to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a (re)conciliation framework.About Superstar X:Founded by Nicole Weatherly and inspired by the life and artwork of her brother, Edward K. Weatherly, Superstar X is a collective of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who are dedicated to social change. Superstar X exists to activate connection and eradicate oppression—a broad vision that speaks to its foundational values. Superstar X’s mission is to celebrate diversity and destigmatize differences by co-creating unique products, services, and experiences across Art, Education, Advisory, and Design. Within these focus areas, one of the channels for change is The X Summits, an education series for (re)connecting and (un)learning for social change, culminating in LOVE 2024: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation.

LOVE 2024's producer: Superstar X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.