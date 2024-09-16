Experience Halloween Thrills and Chills at Great Escapes Resorts in Branson and Bryan-College Station

Trick-or-treating, costume contests, zombie hunts among special activities



Discounts and promotions make fall camping a great value

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes luxury RV and cabin resorts in Branson, Missouri and Bryan-College Station, Texas are being transformed into mystical worlds filled with Halloween fun. The family-oriented resorts are hosting multiple Halloween-themed weekends packed with spooky and not-so-spooky activities that will entertain both kids and grown-ups.

Here’s a look at the fun each location has planned:

Great Escapes Branson

With the recent completion of a multi-year expansion and makeover, Great Escapes Branson is the perfect fall RV and camping destination. RV sites have been upgraded, while new luxury glamping cabins and covered wagons provide fun family lodging with all the comforts of home.

Starting September 27, the resort is hosting five Boo-Tiful Harvest Jubilee Weekends. A new zombie hunt wagon ride will give guests the opportunity to shoot zombies with gel blasters. Costume and site decorating contests, pumpkin-themed arts and crafts, mummy races, bobbing for donuts and s’mores socials will keep the entire family entertained all weekend long. Of course, there will be trick-or-treating, hosted by Biscuit, the resort’s Corgi mascot.

Visit www.greatescapesbranson.com for information on this fall’s themed weekends and discounts, and to make reservations.

Day passes are available. Buy them at the resort.

Great Escapes Bryan-College Station

The recently expanded Great Escapes Bryan-College Station resort boasts more than 80 acres of family oriented attractions, activities and accommodations. Two resort-style pools and the Wibit water obstacle course are open year round. Other amenities include a sand volleyball court and a sports court with basketball, pickleball and tennis. When taking a break from fall fun, The Hangout is the perfect spot to play pool, table shuffleboard and ping pong.

Special Halloween themed weekends begin September 27 and run through October 27. Pumpkin painting and other themed arts and crafts will bring out the creativity in kids. Games will run the gauntlet from pumpkin rolls and spider races to monster bingo and candy corn counting. Guests with the most imaginative costumes will win prizes, as will those with the best site decorations.

Along with Halloween, fall in Texas means Aggie football. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station is a great place to stay on football weekends. Don’t have tickets? Experience all the excitement with fellow guests who tailgate Texas-style.

Visit www.greatescapesbcs.com for information on this fall’s themed weekends and discounts, and to make reservations.

Day passes are available. Visit https://www.greatescapesbcs.com/day-pass for more information.

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd088038-1556-4d4c-8dba-950e4128bc89

