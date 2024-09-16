Super Micro Computer, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 29, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – SMCI

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro Computer, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 2, 2021 and August 28, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/super-micro-computer-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=102465&wire=3

SMCI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research unveiled a short report on SMCI. The short report detailed several allegations against the Company, including that Hindenburg “found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and control failures, and customer issues.” Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of SMCI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $562.51 per share on August 26, 2024, SMCI’s stock price fell to $443.49 per share on August 28, 2024, a decline of about 21.16% in the span of only two days.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Super Micro Computer, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until October 29, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.