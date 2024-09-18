Submit Release
Trailblazing Artist Wasel Reaches New Heights in the Music Industry with his Latest Single, "Formula Brazil"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist Wasel just released his new single “Formula Brazil” that is introducing a fresh new sound. "Formula Brazil" is a blend of Brazilian and Afro-house vibes, infused with hip-hop, Latin, and electronic influences. Wasel's unique style and innovative approach to music resulted in this new track, with its infectious beat and catchy lyrics.

Wasel collaborated with producer White Shark and writer Carolina Oliveira which created a magical flow of creativity. This collaboration has emerged in a dynamic and diverse sound that will captivate listeners from all backgrounds. The single is a testament to Wasel's ability to push boundaries and create music that transcends genres.

"Formula Brazil" is currently streaming on all major platforms and to ensure its broad appeal, multiple versions are being released: English, Spanish, and an instrumental mix designed for electronic DJs. Fans and music lovers alike can expect to be blown away by this groundbreaking single. With its unique sound and infectious energy, Wasel is on his way to new heights with "Formula Brazil." The music video will soon follow. Wasel is currently gearing up for a promotional tour nationwide and is also looking forward to performing outside the states, including Latin America.

The single is available on iTunes, Spotify, and all other digital outlets.

